Tamil Nadu: Anganwadi centres to reopen from September 1; govt issues guidelines

The Tamil Nadu Government has issued guidelines for Anganwadi centres which has been permitted to open for providing mid-day meals from September 1. As a part of the relaxations announced by the government on Saturday, schools for classes IX-XII and all colleges including polytechnics have been allowed to reopen from September 1 on a rotational basis.

According to the guidelines, the meals would be served for children aged between two-six years from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm. The Anganwadi workers have been instructed to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols issued by the government.

The workers have been asked to be double vaccinated. They have been told to wash their hands with soap for 40 seconds before entering the centre, wear masks properly while cleaning the premises, cooking and serving food

Anganwadi centres in the state to reopen from September 1. As per the announcement by the #TN govt, the centres will serve hot mid-day meals from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm to children aged between 2-6 years from Mon to Sat. Workers have been instructed to follow #COVID19 guidelines pic.twitter.com/X1xO7rEwu3 — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) August 25, 2021

They have been told to maintain the Kitchen area with hygiene. Utensils used for cooking as well for as serving has to be washed cleanly

All the grocery items including vegetables, rice, dhal have to be washed and workers should ensure that no expiry products are kept in their kitchen area

Workers have been instructed to avoid the use of nail polish or artificial nails. They are further instructed to avoid touching their eyes, mouth and nose and splitting on the premises.

The workers must ensure that no garbages, sewage blockages are found near the centre.

Children are provided food from Monday to Saturday. They should not be allowed to take food including eggs back home.

Children have to be seated following social distancing norms. They should be provided only boiled water and workers must wash their hands with soap.

It has been noted that parents/caretakers who bring children to the centre must wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The Anganwadi workers with symptoms of cold, cough or fever have been instructed not to enter the premises. They are directed to inform their senior official and make necessary alternate arrangements for cooking.

Similarly, children with Covid-19 symptoms have also been asked not to visit the centre.