Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 20,768 fresh cases, 153 deaths

Beneficiaries get a blood pressure check before being administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital, in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 20,768 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 12,07,112. Among these, Chennai reported 6078 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 3,45,966. The state recorded 153 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 14,346. 113 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 17,576 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,72,322.

Staving off a strong challenge from incumbent AIADMK, the alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday won or has leads in 157 seats out of 234, paving the way for the DMK’s return to power after a gap of 10 years. At the time of going to press, the DMK had won or was leading in 133 seats (up from the 89 seats it won in 2016); the Congress in 16 of the 25 seats it contested; Dalit Party VCK in four seats; and the CPM and the CPI in two seats each.