Monday, May 03, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 20,768 fresh cases, 153 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 1,20,444.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: May 3, 2021 10:53:46 am
Chennai, COVID-19Beneficiaries get a blood pressure check before being administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital, in Chennai. (PTI)

Click here for more

Staving off a strong challenge from incumbent AIADMK, the alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday won or has leads in 157 seats out of 234, paving the way for the DMK's return to power after a gap of 10 years. At the time of going to press, the DMK had won or was leading in 133 seats (up from the 89 seats it won in 2016); the Congress in 16 of the 25 seats it contested; Dalit Party VCK in four seats; and the CPM and the CPI in two seats each.

Staving off a strong challenge from incumbent AIADMK, the alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday won or has leads in 157 seats out of 234, paving the way for the DMK’s return to power after a gap of 10 years. At the time of going to press, the DMK had won or was leading in 133 seats (up from the 89 seats it won in 2016); the Congress in 16 of the 25 seats it contested; Dalit Party VCK in four seats; and the CPM and the CPI in two seats each.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:53 (IST)03 May 2021
Tamil Nadu: After 4 years of turbulence, Dhinakaran fails to bag single seat, BJP wins 4

Squeezed out by the two rival alliances led by DMK and AIADMK, it appeared to be the end of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), which failed to bag a single seat in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, with even party founder T T V Dhinakaran losing from Kovilpatti constituency.

The results announced on Sunday came as a major setback to the political ambitions of Dhinakaran, who floated the party in 2018 to prove a point shortly after his and his aunt V K Sasikala’s expulsion from the AIADMK.

The AMMK’s wipe-out is an outcome of a series of chaotic events – largely attributed to the BJP – that unfolded in Tamil Nadu after the death of the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016, which not only broke the spirit of the AIADMK but also led it to a forced alliance with the national party.

10:31 (IST)03 May 2021
In Tamil Nadu, DMK staves off ADMK challenge, comes to power after a decade

Staving off a strong challenge from incumbent AIADMK, the alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday won or has leads in 157 seats out of 234, paving the way for the DMK’s return to power after a gap of 10 years.

At the time of going to press, the DMK had won or was leading in 133 seats (up from the 89 seats it won in 2016); the Congress in 16 of the 25 seats it contested; Dalit Party VCK in four seats; and the CPM and the CPI in two seats each.

Under the leadership of DMK chief M K Stalin, who is set to take charge as Chief Minister, the party had earlier won 38 of the 39 seats in the 2019 parliamentary polls.

10:11 (IST)03 May 2021
Tamil Nadu election results: Kamal Haasan defeated on his poll debut

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan faced defeat on his poll debut in the Coimbatore South constituency in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. BJP’s national women’s wing leader Vanathi Srinivasan, who was trailing initially, gained momentum in the second half of the day and managed to beat the Tamil actor by a slender margin of over 1,300 votes.

The constituency, which gained huge traction from the day the candidates were announced, offered a nail-biting finish with Vanathi being declared winner only in the last round of counting of votes.

The Coimbatore (South) constituency saw a three-way battle between Haasan, Vanathi, and Congress candidate Mayura S Jayakumar. In the first couple of hours, Jayakumar gained some momentum but soon Haasan took the lead. The contest then looked like an easy finish for the Tamil actor until Vanathi made inroads. Since afternoon, the votes swung like a pendulum between the BJP and MNM. Till the 22nd round, Haasan was leading the contest but from thereon, Vanathi never looked back.

09:54 (IST)03 May 2021
Tamil Nadu elections: DMK lessons in opposition, AIADMK missteps ahead of polls

After 10 years in opposition, the DMK couldn’t afford another defeat in this election. That it won eventually is due to a number of factors.

The last time the DMK was in opposition for so long was in the 1980s, for almost a decade, when AIADMK founder A G Ramachandran was in power until his death in 1987. After the DMK’s defeat in 2011, Stalin led the party’s campaign and was its key strategist in the 2016 polls. He erred by choosing to contest alone, a decision that led to the formation of a third front led by Left parties which eventually split the anti-government votes.

The 2019 Lok Sabha victory was Stalin’s steppingstone in the road to power. Ahead of the 2021 polls, not only Stalin but the entire party appeared confident even though there seemed to be no visible signs of strong anti-incumbency. It was the 10-years stunt in opposition that helped the DMK to win votes, especially when the AIADMK lacked a charismatic leader to match the stature of the late J Jayalalithaa.

09:38 (IST)03 May 2021
Swearing-in ceremony will be simple, says DMK chief Stalin

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the swearing in ceremony of the new government led by his party would be simple, DMK president M K Stalin said in Chennai on Sunday.

Stalin, who spoke to reporters after paying floral tributes in the mausoleum of his father and late party patriarch ‘Kalaignar’ M Karunanidhi at the Marina beach said the date of the swearing-in ceremony would be made known soon.

The date and timing of the ceremeony, likely in Raj Bhavan would be simple and it shall be announced Monday night or on Tuesday, he told reporters.

09:33 (IST)03 May 2021
TN reports 6078 fresh cases, 153 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 20,768 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 12,07,112. Among these, Chennai reported 6078 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 3,45,966. The state recorded 153 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 14,346. 113 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 17,576 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,72,322.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 1,20,444. Till date, 7,29,150 males, 4,77,924 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,29,56,942 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,43,083 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 265 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 196 are private facilities.

09:30 (IST)03 May 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan faced defeat on his poll debut in the Coimbatore South constituency in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. BJP’s national women’s wing leader Vanathi Srinivasan, who was trailing initially, gained momentum in the second half of the day and managed to beat the Tamil actor by a slender margin of over 1,300 votes.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday indefinitely postponed Intermediate examinations that were scheduled to be held from May 5. The decision was taken after the AP High Court directed the state government to reconsider its decision to hold exams from May 5 while haring a public interest litigation (PIL) stating that nearly 17 lakh students would be exposed to Covid-19 virus if the exams are conducted.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

