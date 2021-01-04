Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: 24 UK returnees, 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive in TN till date

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,43,82,123 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 864 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,20,712. Among these, Chennai reported 236 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,26,234. The state recorded 10 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,156. All 10 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1002 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,00,429.



A total of 24 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. A total of 2300 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 23, of which 2146 have been tested. Among these, 24 have tested positive, 2115 have tested negative and the results of 7 passengers are awaited. Additionally, 3321 close contacts of the 2115 passengers who had tested negative were also tested for COVID-19 and were found to be negative.

Back in the forefront of Tamil Nadu politics just months ahead of the next Assembly elections, MK Alagiri, the elder son of late former chief minister M Karunanidhi, lashed out at MK Stalin, his younger sibling and the CM-face of principal opposition DMK, at a meeting of his supporters on Sunday evening. Claiming he was chucked out of the DMK despite being a selfless worker, Alagiri accused his brother of trying to appropriate his father’s legacy by projecting himself as his successor.