Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: Two more UK returnees test positive taking tally to 26

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 671 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,27,614. Among these, Chennai reported 194 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,28,169. The state recorded eight deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,236. Six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 827 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,08,571.
A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. A total of 201 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and January 12, of which 52 have been tested. Among these, two have tested positive, 47 have tested negative and the results of three passengers are awaited.
While national and state leaders of the BJP have already started participating in the party’s statewide celebrations of the Tamil festival Pongal, the Congress has also announced that senior leader Rahul Gandhi will reach the state for Pongal celebrations and attend the traditional bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’ at the famous Avaniyapuram arena near Madurai on Pongal day on January 14.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 365 fever clinics in Chennai on Tuesday. A total of 18,522 people attended the clinics, with swabs collected from 161 people who were identified with ILI symptoms, while others were provided with medication for minor ailments.
The most number of camps were held in Tondiarpet (Zone 4) where 40 camps had been set up, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with three camps.
Among the 26 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur, Madurai, Nilgiris and Chengalpattu and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Karur and Virudhunagar. Among the 20 contact cases, six were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two each in Nilgiris and Theni, four in Chengalpattu and three in Nagapattinam.
A total of 2300 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 23, of which 2146 have been tested. Among these, 24 have tested positive, 2122 have tested negative and the tracing of more passengers is underway. Additionally, 3942 close contacts of the 2146 passengers who had tested negative were also tested for COVID-19 and were found to be negative.
All the UK returnees and their contacts have been kept in isolation wards, according to the Tamil Nadu Health Department.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 6801. Till date, 5,00,217 males, 3,27,363 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,49,45,576 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 60,563 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 249 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 181 are private facilities.
