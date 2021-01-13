Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: Two more UK returnees test positive taking tally to 26

Health workers collect swabs at a fever camp in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 671 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,27,614. Among these, Chennai reported 194 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,28,169. The state recorded eight deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,236. Six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 827 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,08,571.

A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. A total of 201 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and January 12, of which 52 have been tested. Among these, two have tested positive, 47 have tested negative and the results of three passengers are awaited.

While national and state leaders of the BJP have already started participating in the party’s statewide celebrations of the Tamil festival Pongal, the Congress has also announced that senior leader Rahul Gandhi will reach the state for Pongal celebrations and attend the traditional bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’ at the famous Avaniyapuram arena near Madurai on Pongal day on January 14.