Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: Two more UK returnees test positive taking tally to 26

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,49,45,576 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: January 13, 2021 10:00:34 am
Chennai, Chennai Coronavirus Test, Chennai COVID-19 Test, Chennai CoronavirusHealth workers collect swabs at a fever camp in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 671 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,27,614. Among these, Chennai reported 194 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,28,169. The state recorded eight deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,236. Six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 827 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,08,571.

A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. A total of 201 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and January 12, of which 52 have been tested. Among these, two have tested positive, 47 have tested negative and the results of three passengers are awaited.

While national and state leaders of the BJP have already started participating in the party’s statewide celebrations of the Tamil festival Pongal, the Congress has also announced that senior leader Rahul Gandhi will reach the state for Pongal celebrations and attend the traditional bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’ at the famous Avaniyapuram arena near Madurai on Pongal day on January 14.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Pongal celebrations, Jallikattu, Tamil Nadu rains, Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:00 (IST)13 Jan 2021
365 fever clinics conducted in Chennai Tuesday

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 365 fever clinics in Chennai on Tuesday. A total of 18,522 people attended the clinics, with swabs collected from 161 people who were identified with ILI symptoms, while others were provided with medication for minor ailments.

The most number of camps were held in Tondiarpet (Zone 4) where 40 camps had been set up, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with three camps.

09:28 (IST)13 Jan 2021
2 more UK returnees test positive in Tamil Nadu

A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date.

Among the 26 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur, Madurai, Nilgiris and Chengalpattu and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Karur and Virudhunagar. Among the 20 contact cases, six were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two each in Nilgiris and Theni, four in Chengalpattu and three in Nagapattinam.

A total of 2300 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 23, of which 2146 have been tested. Among these, 24 have tested positive, 2122 have tested negative and the tracing of more passengers is underway. Additionally, 3942 close contacts of the 2146 passengers who had tested negative were also tested for COVID-19 and were found to be negative.

A total of 201 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and January 12, of which 52 have been tested. Among these, two have tested positive, 47 have tested negative and the results of three passengers are awaited.

All the UK returnees and their contacts have been kept in isolation wards, according to the Tamil Nadu Health Department.

09:27 (IST)13 Jan 2021
TN reports 671 fresh cases, eight deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 671 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,27,614. Among these, Chennai reported 194 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,28,169.

The state recorded eight deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,236. Six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 827 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,08,571.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 6801. Till date, 5,00,217 males, 3,27,363 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,49,45,576 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 60,563 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 249 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 181 are private facilities.

09:27 (IST)13 Jan 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Pongal celebrations, Jallikattu, Tamil Nadu rains, Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

The government had earlier planned to reopen schools in Tamil Nadu on November 16, but this was put off as parents resisted the idea fearing a second wave of Covid-19. Express Photo: Srinivas K

The Tamil Nadu government Tuesday announced the reopening of schools for Classes 10 and 12 on January 19. A statement issued by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said each classroom would have only 25 students to maintain social distancing norms. And, the state health department will supply vitamin and zinc tablets to boost their immunity.

READ | Tamil Nadu to reopen schools for Classes 10 and 12 on January 19

Also Read | Telangana: Special Court acquits Ministers, MLAs, and MPs; Forum demands appointment of full-time PP

The Telangana government has decided to reopen schools and colleges from February 1. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the prevailing situation with ministers and district collectors Monday and announced the reopening of schools from class 9 onwards. “Reopen Classes from 9th standard upwards in all the private and government educational institutions from February 1. Classes should be held for the students of 10th, Intermediate, Degree, and other professional courses,” the CM said in a statement.

READ | Schools in Telangana to reopen from February 1

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

