Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: As cases continue to decline, recoveries in TN cross 8.15 lakh

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 5195. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 596 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,33,011. Among these, Chennai reported 166 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,29,705. The state recorded nine deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,299. All nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 705 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,15,516.

A total of 659 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and January 21, of which 531 have been tested. Among these, two have tested positive, 509 have tested negative and the results of 20 passengers are awaited. Tracing of further passengers is underway.

The AIADMK government will build concrete houses for all homeless farmers, labourers and the poor if it returns to power in the upcoming elections, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Thursday during a roadshow in northern Tamil Nadu.

“Farmers, labourers and poor people who are homeless in rural areas will get concrete houses, it is our key promise. Our farmers and working class population should be living with dignity. From rural areas to cities, all those who are homeless will get concrete houses,” he said.