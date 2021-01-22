Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: As cases continue to decline, recoveries in TN cross 8.15 lakh

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 596 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,33,011. Among these, Chennai reported 166 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,29,705. The state recorded nine deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,299. All nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 705 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,15,516.
A total of 659 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and January 21, of which 531 have been tested. Among these, two have tested positive, 509 have tested negative and the results of 20 passengers are awaited. Tracing of further passengers is underway.
The AIADMK government will build concrete houses for all homeless farmers, labourers and the poor if it returns to power in the upcoming elections, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Thursday during a roadshow in northern Tamil Nadu.
“Farmers, labourers and poor people who are homeless in rural areas will get concrete houses, it is our key promise. Our farmers and working class population should be living with dignity. From rural areas to cities, all those who are homeless will get concrete houses,” he said.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
A total of 256 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 128 arrivals and 128 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
The alliance between the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu seems to have hit a rough patch, and with the approaching Assembly elections, its ripples are being felt in the Opposition camp too.
PMK has been sending signals that they might look for other alliance partners, as the Edappadi Palaniswami-led government is unlikely to fulfil their demand of 20 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community in government jobs and higher education.
Dr Ramadoss, the founder of the PMK, is firm on his reservation demand. But with AIADMK showing no sign of giving in, the party had been knocking at the doorsteps of the state’s main opposition, DMK.
Read more
A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. Among the 26 primary cases, 23 of them who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. Similarly, 19 of the 20 contact cases have been discharged and kept under home quarantine.
Among the 26 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur, Madurai, Nilgiris and Chengalpattu and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Karur and Virudhunagar. Among the 20 contact cases, six were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two each in Nilgiris and Theni, four in Chengalpattu and three in Nagapattinam.
A total of 2300 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 23, of which 2146 have been tested. Among these, 24 have tested positive, 2122 have tested negative and the tracing of more passengers is underway. Additionally, 3977 close contacts of the 2122 passengers who had tested negative were also tested for COVID-19 and were found to be negative.
A total of 659 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and January 21, of which 531 have been tested. Among these, two have tested positive, 509 have tested negative and the results of 20 passengers are awaited. Tracing of further passengers is underway.
All the UK returnees and their contacts have been kept in isolation wards, according to the Tamil Nadu Health Department.
Tamil Nadu recorded 596 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,33,011. Among these, Chennai reported 166 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,29,705.
The state recorded nine deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,299. All nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 705 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,15,516.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 5195. Till date, 5,03,513 males, 3,29,464 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,54,52,541 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 61,023 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 252 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 184 are private facilities.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.