Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Cases continue to decline in Tamil Nadu as state reports 543 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 543 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,31,866. Among these, Chennai reported 152 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,29,386. The state recorded nine deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,281. All nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 772 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,14,098.
A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. A total of 590 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and January 19, of which 431 have been tested. Among these, two have tested positive, 382 have tested negative and the results of 47 passengers are awaited.
Following his meetings in Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said there is no chance of ousted party general secretary V K Sasikala returning to AIADMK. “There is no chance… She is not at the party now,” he said. When asked about ongoing talks about Sasikala’s return to the party ahead of her expected release from the Bangalore prison in a couple of days, CM Palaniswami said the decision taken by AIADMK was certain. “I can say that… 100%… there is no chance of Sasikala returning to AIADMK,” he said, adding that most of Sasikala supporters are back in AIADMK and that “only few people are there” in her camp now.
“Amma (late J Jayalalithaa) too had kept her away from the party. Only after Amma’s death, Sasikala entered the party. She was not in AIADMK when Amma was alive,” said CM Palaniswami, who was once the most trusted loyalist of Sasikala.
A senior Customs officer from Chennai was handed over to the Enforcement Directorate for interrogation after he was caught with cash amounting to Rs 74,81,500 in his hand baggage when he checked-in to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning to board a flight.
The cash was discovered by the Central Industrial Security Force on duty during regular checks. According to a CISF official, the person has been identified as Irfan Ahmed Mohammed, Superintendent of Customs at Chennai.
"He (Irfan) was on his way to board a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight which was scheduled to leave at 10.20 am. His bag was checked at around 9.30 am as part of the regular baggage screening when notes amounting to Rs 74,81,500 were found in bundles of Rs 2,000 in his hand baggage, not concealed within anything," the official explained.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 5487. Till date, 5,02,811 males, 3,29,021 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,53,31,269 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 51,461 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 252 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 184 are private facilities.
