Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Cases continue to decline in Tamil Nadu as state reports 543 fresh cases

A corporation official checks the temperature of a resident in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 543 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,31,866. Among these, Chennai reported 152 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,29,386. The state recorded nine deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,281. All nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 772 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,14,098.

A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. A total of 590 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and January 19, of which 431 have been tested. Among these, two have tested positive, 382 have tested negative and the results of 47 passengers are awaited.

Following his meetings in Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said there is no chance of ousted party general secretary V K Sasikala returning to AIADMK. “There is no chance… She is not at the party now,” he said. When asked about ongoing talks about Sasikala’s return to the party ahead of her expected release from the Bangalore prison in a couple of days, CM Palaniswami said the decision taken by AIADMK was certain. “I can say that… 100%… there is no chance of Sasikala returning to AIADMK,” he said, adding that most of Sasikala supporters are back in AIADMK and that “only few people are there” in her camp now.