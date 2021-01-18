Chennai Hyderaad Live Updates: Active cases in Tamil Nadu falls below 6000

The Tamil Nadu government sent 52,213 samples for testing on Sunday. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 671 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,27,614. Among these, Chennai reported 194 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,28,169. The state recorded eight deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,236. Six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 827 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,08,571.

A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. Among the 26 primary cases, 19 of who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. Similarly, 16 of the 20 contact cases have been discharged and kept under home quarantine.

With Assembly polls round the corner in Tamil Nadu, the Pongal festival and Jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming sport, have caught the attention of the BJP and Congress. While the BJP organised Pongal celebrations led by national and state leaders in several districts, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in Madurai on Thursday to witness a Jallikattu event. In the past, both the BJP and the Congress have faced public anger for their stands or Jallikattu, a controversial sport which has faced long legal battles over cruelty to animals, and which at the same time is a symbol of Tamil culture. In their present efforts to celebrate these cultural symbols ahead of elections, the two national parties have attacked each other over their past stands.