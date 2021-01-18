scorecardresearch
Monday, January 18, 2021
Chennai Hyderaad Live Updates: Active cases in Tamil Nadu falls below 6000

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Till date, 5,02,161 males, 3,28,577 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: January 18, 2021 10:07:37 am
COVID-19 test, Chennai, CoronavirusThe Tamil Nadu government sent 52,213 samples for testing on Sunday. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 671 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,27,614. Among these, Chennai reported 194 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,28,169. The state recorded eight deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,236. Six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 827 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,08,571.

With Assembly polls round the corner in Tamil Nadu, the Pongal festival and Jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming sport, have caught the attention of the BJP and Congress. While the BJP organised Pongal celebrations led by national and state leaders in several districts, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in Madurai on Thursday to witness a Jallikattu event. In the past, both the BJP and the Congress have faced public anger for their stands or Jallikattu, a controversial sport which has faced long legal battles over cruelty to animals, and which at the same time is a symbol of Tamil culture. In their present efforts to celebrate these cultural symbols ahead of elections, the two national parties have attacked each other over their past stands.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:07 (IST)18 Jan 2021
254 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 254 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 127 arrivals and 127 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:28 (IST)18 Jan 2021
Tamil Nadu: 26 UK returnees, 20 primary contacts have tested positive till date

A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. Among the 26 primary cases, 19 of who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. Similarly, 16 of the 20 contact cases have been discharged and kept under home quarantine.

Among the 26 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur, Madurai, Nilgiris and Chengalpattu and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Karur and Virudhunagar. Among the 20 contact cases, six were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two each in Nilgiris and Theni, four in Chengalpattu and three in Nagapattinam.

A total of 2300 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 23, of which 2146 have been tested. Among these, 24 have tested positive, 2122 have tested negative and the tracing of more passengers is underway. Additionally, 3942 close contacts of the 2146 passengers who had tested negative were also tested for COVID-19 and were found to be negative.

A total of 409 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and January 17, of which 281 have been tested. Among these, two have tested positive, 256 have tested negative and the results of 23 passengers are awaited.

All the UK returnees and their contacts have been kept in isolation wards, according to the Tamil Nadu Health Department.

09:27 (IST)18 Jan 2021
Tamil Nadu records 589 fresh cases, 7 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 589 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,30,772. Among these, Chennai reported 164 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,29,074.

The state recorded seven deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,264. Six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 770 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,12,568.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 5940. Till date, 5,02,161 males, 3,28,577 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,52,29,307 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 52,213 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 251 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 183 are private facilities.

09:25 (IST)18 Jan 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

The DGP said 15 major cases -- including that of a chariot being burnt in Antarvedi temple, desecration of Lord Rama’s idol at Ramateertham, damage to a Sai Baba idol in Vijayawada, and desecration of idols at Dwaraka Tirumala -- remain unsolved.

Amid a political row in Andhra Pradesh over a series of incidents of vandalism of temples, with the ruling party and the Opposition pointing fingers at each other, The Indian Express has found that police investigations into these incidents show that the motive behind most of them was largely apolitical — from the hope of unearthing a treasure in one case to miscreants breaking into a temple in a drunken state in another.

READ | Andhra temple desecrations: treasure hunters to drunks

Ten top doctors are among the six lakh frontline workers who have registered to receive Covid vaccines in Tamil Nadu. Speaking on the arrangements for the vaccine rollout on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr. C Vijayabaskar on Friday said that the shots will be administered in 166 locations across the state. Confirming that as many as six lakh health workers have pre-registered to receive vaccine shots as per guidelines issued by the central government, the health minister, told reporters that if the Centre permits, he will be happy to take the vaccine on Saturday.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Ten top doctors among 6 lakh frontline staff to be given Covid vaccine

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

