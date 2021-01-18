Chennai Hyderaad Live Updates: Active cases in Tamil Nadu falls below 6000

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 671 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,27,614. Among these, Chennai reported 194 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,28,169. The state recorded eight deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,236. Six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 827 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,08,571.
A total of 26 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. Among the 26 primary cases, 19 of who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged and kept under home quarantine. Similarly, 16 of the 20 contact cases have been discharged and kept under home quarantine.
With Assembly polls round the corner in Tamil Nadu, the Pongal festival and Jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming sport, have caught the attention of the BJP and Congress. While the BJP organised Pongal celebrations led by national and state leaders in several districts, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in Madurai on Thursday to witness a Jallikattu event. In the past, both the BJP and the Congress have faced public anger for their stands or Jallikattu, a controversial sport which has faced long legal battles over cruelty to animals, and which at the same time is a symbol of Tamil culture. In their present efforts to celebrate these cultural symbols ahead of elections, the two national parties have attacked each other over their past stands.
A total of 254 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 127 arrivals and 127 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Among the 26 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur, Madurai, Nilgiris and Chengalpattu and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Karur and Virudhunagar. Among the 20 contact cases, six were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two each in Nilgiris and Theni, four in Chengalpattu and three in Nagapattinam.
A total of 2300 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 23, of which 2146 have been tested. Among these, 24 have tested positive, 2122 have tested negative and the tracing of more passengers is underway. Additionally, 3942 close contacts of the 2146 passengers who had tested negative were also tested for COVID-19 and were found to be negative.
A total of 409 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and January 17, of which 281 have been tested. Among these, two have tested positive, 256 have tested negative and the results of 23 passengers are awaited.
All the UK returnees and their contacts have been kept in isolation wards, according to the Tamil Nadu Health Department.
Tamil Nadu recorded 589 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,30,772. Among these, Chennai reported 164 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,29,074.
The state recorded seven deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,264. Six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 770 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,12,568.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 5940. Till date, 5,02,161 males, 3,28,577 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,52,29,307 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 52,213 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 251 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 183 are private facilities.
