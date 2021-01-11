scorecardresearch
Monday, January 11, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu sees steep decline in COVID-19 deaths with 7 fatalities on Sunday

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 7164.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: January 11, 2021 9:43:37 am
COVID-19 test, CoronavirusAccording to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,48,24,699 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date. Express Photo: Amit Mehra

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 724 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,26,261. Among these, Chennai reported 208 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,27,800. The state recorded seven deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,222. All seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 857 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,06,875.

A total of 24 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. A total of 2300 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 23, of which 2146 have been tested. Among these, 24 have tested positive, 2122 have tested negative and the tracing of more passengers is underway. Additionally, 3873 close contacts of the 2122 passengers who had tested negative were also tested for COVID-19 and were found to be negative.

Actor Rajinikanth’s fans gathered in large numbers at the Valluvar Kottam in Chennai urging the actor to change his decision of not taking part in electoral politics. Though the Chennai City Police granted permission for a gathering of only 200 people, that too only for an hour, more than 2,000 fans were spotted at the venue. ‘Va Thalaiva Va’ (Come leader), ‘Ipo Ilana epovum illa’ (If not now, never) were some of the slogans raised by the fans, who staged the demonstration from around 10 am till 12:30 pm.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu rains, Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:43 (IST)11 Jan 2021
251 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities today

A total of 251 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 125 arrivals and 126 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:33 (IST)11 Jan 2021
TN reports 724 fresh cases, 7 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 724 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,26,261. Among these, Chennai reported 208 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,27,800.

The state recorded seven deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,222. All seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 857 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,06,875.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 7164. Till date, 4,99,395 males, 3,26,832 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,48,24,699 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 64,080 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 248 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 180 are private facilities.

09:32 (IST)11 Jan 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Vetri Vel Yatra, Vetri Vel Yatra dates, BJP Vetri Vel Yatra, Tamil Nadu Vetri Vel Yatra, Tamil Nadu elections, TN govt on Vetri Vel Yatra, Indian Express Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File Photo)

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Council Saturday passed a resolution endorsing Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. It also gave authority to both Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister and party coordinator O Pannerselvam to formulate electoral strategies, including alliances and seat distribution.

READ | AIADMK General Council unanimously endorses EPS as CM candidate

The Jaffna University administration’s decision to remove a war memorial erected in 2019—in memory of victims of the 2009 Mullivaikkal massacre in the last phase of the Sri Lankan war—triggered protests outside the varsity and sharp reactions from leaders in Tamil Nadu. The Army and police were deployed to disperse protesters, including students, following reports of a heavy vehicle being used to remove the structure on Friday night.

READ | Jaffna varsity decision to remove war memorial sparks TN protests

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

