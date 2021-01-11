Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu sees steep decline in COVID-19 deaths with 7 fatalities on Sunday

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,48,24,699 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date. Express Photo: Amit Mehra

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 724 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,26,261. Among these, Chennai reported 208 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,27,800. The state recorded seven deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,222. All seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 857 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,06,875.

A total of 24 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. A total of 2300 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 23, of which 2146 have been tested. Among these, 24 have tested positive, 2122 have tested negative and the tracing of more passengers is underway. Additionally, 3873 close contacts of the 2122 passengers who had tested negative were also tested for COVID-19 and were found to be negative.

Actor Rajinikanth’s fans gathered in large numbers at the Valluvar Kottam in Chennai urging the actor to change his decision of not taking part in electoral politics. Though the Chennai City Police granted permission for a gathering of only 200 people, that too only for an hour, more than 2,000 fans were spotted at the venue. ‘Va Thalaiva Va’ (Come leader), ‘Ipo Ilana epovum illa’ (If not now, never) were some of the slogans raised by the fans, who staged the demonstration from around 10 am till 12:30 pm.