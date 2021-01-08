Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to oversee vaccine dry run in TN today

Health workers collect swabs at a fever camp in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Union Health Minister harsh Vardhan will be overseeing the COVID-19 vaccine dry run across Tamil Nadu today. The minister will be visiting vaccination centres across Chennai today.

Tamil Nadu recorded 805 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,23,986. Among these, Chennai reported 208 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,27,145. The state recorded 12 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,200. All 12 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 911 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,04,239.

Southern Railway on Thursday announced that its special train, the Tejas Superfast Express, will resume operations from January 10, a few days ahead of the Pongal festival. The train service from Madurai to Chennai Egmore and back was cancelled on January 4 due to poor patronage. The move drew flak from Madurai residents, the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union and Dakshin Railway Employees Union, as well as senior politicians including MP Su. Thirunavukkarsar and MP Su. Venkatesan.