Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to oversee vaccine dry run in TN today

Friday, January 08, 2021
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to oversee vaccine dry run in TN today

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 7547.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: January 8, 2021 10:13:33 am
Chennai, Chennai Coronavirus Test, Chennai COVID-19 Test, Chennai CoronavirusHealth workers collect swabs at a fever camp in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Union Health Minister harsh Vardhan will be overseeing the COVID-19 vaccine dry run across Tamil Nadu today. The minister will be visiting vaccination centres across Chennai today.

Tamil Nadu recorded 805 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,23,986. Among these, Chennai reported 208 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,27,145. The state recorded 12 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,200. All 12 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 911 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,04,239.

Southern Railway on Thursday announced that its special train, the Tejas Superfast Express, will resume operations from January 10, a few days ahead of the Pongal festival. The train service from Madurai to Chennai Egmore and back was cancelled on January 4 due to poor patronage. The move drew flak from Madurai residents, the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union and Dakshin Railway Employees Union, as well as senior politicians including MP Su. Thirunavukkarsar and MP Su. Venkatesan.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day.

10:13 (IST)08 Jan 2021
252 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 252 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 126 arrivals and 126 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

10:12 (IST)08 Jan 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Mannady: Mannady Street, Armenian Street, Sembudoss Street, Nainiappa Street, Angappan Naicken Street, Beach - 3rd, 4th Lanes; Prakasam Salai, Thambu Chetty Street and Customs House and surrounding areas.
  • Manali: MMDA - Phases I and II; Elanthanoor, Sadaiyankuppam, 200 Feet Road, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Vaikkadu Village and Sathankadu Steel Yard.
09:39 (IST)08 Jan 2021
Union Health Minister to oversee vaccine dry run across TN today

09:38 (IST)08 Jan 2021
TN reports 805 fresh cases, 12 deaths

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 7547. 

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,46,30,875 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 64,364 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 242 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are government and 174 are private facilities.

09:33 (IST)08 Jan 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu rains, Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

The Central Crime Branch has arrested four more people, including an employee of a mobile phone service provider, in connection with the supply of over 1,000 SIM cards to the Chinese gang allegedly behind the illegal online apps which provided instant loans and later collected exorbitant rates of interest by threatening and harassing people availing them.

Former Andhra Pradesh Tourism minister Bhuma Akhila Priya was arrested Wednesday in connection with the dramatic abduction of three businessmen Praveen Rao, Sunil Rao and Naveen Rao—all of them siblings— in Hyderabad. The TDP leader, according to police, is alleged to have planned and executed the abduction.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad January 6, 7 Highlights

