Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: 13 passengers who returned from UK have tested positive in Tamil Nadu

Five passengers who had returned to Chennai from UK have tested positive for COVID-19. Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1009 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,14,170. Among these, Chennai reported 290 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,24,386. The state recorded 10 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,069. All 10 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1091 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,93154.

Meanwhile, 13 passengers who had returned from UK tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. A total of 93 contacts of the 13 patients have been tested. So far, 12 have tested positive and 76 contacts have tested negative, while the results of five more passengers are awaited.

In its first poll rally in Chennai, the ruling AIADMK on Sunday bluntly told ally BJP that it cannot make a dent in Tamil Nadu and ruled out accommodating the saffron party in the government if it won the assembly elections, due next year, and retained power. The BJP has to endorse Chief Minister K Palaniswami’s candidature for the CM’s post for the polls and agree to its other terms -like non-participation in government- and if not, should rethink of its 2021 electoral options, the AIADMK indicated at its meet.