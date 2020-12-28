Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: 13 passengers who returned from UK have tested positive in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1009 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,14,170. Among these, Chennai reported 290 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,24,386. The state recorded 10 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,069. All 10 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1091 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,93154.
Meanwhile, 13 passengers who had returned from UK tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. A total of 93 contacts of the 13 patients have been tested. So far, 12 have tested positive and 76 contacts have tested negative, while the results of five more passengers are awaited.
In its first poll rally in Chennai, the ruling AIADMK on Sunday bluntly told ally BJP that it cannot make a dent in Tamil Nadu and ruled out accommodating the saffron party in the government if it won the assembly elections, due next year, and retained power. The BJP has to endorse Chief Minister K Palaniswami’s candidature for the CM’s post for the polls and agree to its other terms -like non-participation in government- and if not, should rethink of its 2021 electoral options, the AIADMK indicated at its meet.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Among the 13, five cases were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two in Nilgiris and one each in Theni, Madurai and Chengalpattu.
A total of 2300 passengers have travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 28 and December 21, of which 1437 have been tested. Among these, 12 have tested positive, 1224 have tested negative and the results of 1224 passengers are awaited. Of the 49 passengers who travelled between December 21 and 23, one passenger tested positive.
All the UK returnees and their contacts have been kept in isolation wards, according to the Tamil Nadu Health Department.
Tamil Nadu recorded 1009 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,14,170. Among these, Chennai reported 290 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,24,386.
The state recorded 10 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,069. All 10 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1091 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,93154.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 8947. Till date, 4,91,980 males, 3,22,156 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,36,22,580 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 63,919 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 235 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 168 are private facilities.
