Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: 19 UK returnees, 16 of their contacts test positive in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 957 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,16,132. Among these, Chennai reported 286 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,24,958. The state recorded 12 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,092. Eleven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1065 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,95,293.

Till date, 19 passengers who had returned from UK have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. A total of 100 contacts of the 19 patients have been tested. So far, 16 have tested positive and 79 contacts have tested negative, while the results of five passengers are awaited.

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth Tuesday announced that he would not be entering politics owing to his ill health and the pandemic situation. His announcement came two days before he was to reveal details of the launch of his political party. In a three-page statement that he posted on Twitter, the actor expressed regret and said it pained him to make such an announcement after having said he would contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021.

