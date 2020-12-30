scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2020: A Rewind
Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: 19 UK returnees, 16 of their contacts test positive in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded less than 1000 cases for the first time in months as 957 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: December 30, 2020 9:22:21 am
COVID-19 Test, Coronavirus test, COVID-19 positiveChennai reported 286 positive cases on Tuesday, bringing the city’s total to 2,24,958. (Representational)

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 957 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,16,132. Among these, Chennai reported 286 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,24,958. The state recorded 12 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,092. Eleven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1065 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,95,293.

Till date, 19 passengers who had returned from UK have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. A total of 100 contacts of the 19 patients have been tested. So far, 16 have tested positive and 79 contacts have tested negative, while the results of five passengers are awaited.

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth Tuesday announced that he would not be entering politics owing to his ill health and the pandemic situation. His announcement came two days before he was to reveal details of the launch of his political party. In a three-page statement that he posted on Twitter, the actor expressed regret and said it pained him to make such an announcement after having said he would contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021.

09:22 (IST)30 Dec 2020
6 more passengers who returned from UK test positive, tally now at 19

A total of 19 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. A total of 100 contacts of the 19 patients have been tested. So far, 16 have tested positive and 79 contacts have tested negative, while the results of five passengers are awaited.

Among the 19 primary cases, eight cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur and Madurai, two in Nilgiris and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam and Chengalpattu. Among the 16 contact cases, six were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, one in Nilgiris, two in Theni and four in Chengalpattu.

A total of 2300 passengers have travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 21, of which 1582 have been tested. Among these, 18 have tested positive, 1516 have tested negative and the results of 47 passengers are awaited. Of the 49 passengers who travelled between December 21 and 23, one passenger tested positive.

All the UK returnees and their contacts have been kept in isolation wards, according to the Tamil Nadu Health Department.

09:21 (IST)30 Dec 2020
TN records less than 1000 cases for the first time since March

Tamil Nadu recorded 957 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,16,132. Among these, Chennai reported 286 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,24,958.

The state recorded 12 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,092. Eleven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1065 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,95,293.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 8747. Till date, 4,93,200 males, 3,22,898 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,40,52,537 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 64,768 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 235 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 168 are private facilities.

09:21 (IST)30 Dec 2020
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Kamal 60 Rajinikanth and Kamal Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth share a 44-year-old friendship.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan termed as “disappointing” his counterpart Rajinikanth’s decision to not take the political plunge but said that his health is very important to him. Addressing a public rally during the third phase of his campaign in Mayiladuthurai, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader said he would have to talk to Rajinikanth to understand why he dropped his plans to join politics.

Rajinikanth has announced he would not take the electoral plunge citing health concerns and the pandemic. After widespread speculations about his political debut for over two decades, and his first declaration to enter politics in December 2017, and yet another but concrete statement about his political debut and launching a party earlier this month, Rajinikanth on Tuesday said he has cancelled all his political plans.

