Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: 19 UK returnees, 16 of their contacts test positive in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 957 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,16,132. Among these, Chennai reported 286 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,24,958. The state recorded 12 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,092. Eleven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1065 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,95,293.
Till date, 19 passengers who had returned from UK have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. A total of 100 contacts of the 19 patients have been tested. So far, 16 have tested positive and 79 contacts have tested negative, while the results of five passengers are awaited.
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth Tuesday announced that he would not be entering politics owing to his ill health and the pandemic situation. His announcement came two days before he was to reveal details of the launch of his political party. In a three-page statement that he posted on Twitter, the actor expressed regret and said it pained him to make such an announcement after having said he would contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021.
Among the 19 primary cases, eight cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur and Madurai, two in Nilgiris and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam and Chengalpattu. Among the 16 contact cases, six were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, one in Nilgiris, two in Theni and four in Chengalpattu.
A total of 2300 passengers have travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 21, of which 1582 have been tested. Among these, 18 have tested positive, 1516 have tested negative and the results of 47 passengers are awaited. Of the 49 passengers who travelled between December 21 and 23, one passenger tested positive.
All the UK returnees and their contacts have been kept in isolation wards, according to the Tamil Nadu Health Department.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 8747. Till date, 4,93,200 males, 3,22,898 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,40,52,537 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 64,768 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 235 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 168 are private facilities.
