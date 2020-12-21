scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 21, 2020
Top news
Live now

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Active cases in Tamil Nadu fall below 10K

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 15 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,983. All 15 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: December 21, 2020 9:28:53 am
Chennai, Chennai Coronavirus Test, Chennai COVID-19 Test, Chennai CoronavirusHealth workers collect swabs at a fever camp in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1114 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,06,891. Among these, Chennai reported 325 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,22,258. The state recorded 15 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,983. All 15 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1198 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,85,315.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 9593. Till date, 4,87,551 males, 3,19,306 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,31,60,683 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 72,568 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 235 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 168 are private facilities.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:28 (IST)21 Dec 2020
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Adyar: MCN Nagar, Industrial Road, Pillaiar Koil Road, Ananda Nagar, 200 Feet Ring Road, Sai Nagar, Saravana Nagar, Okkiyam Thuraipakkam, IIT Colony, Syndicate Colony, Sai Baba Nagar, Meenachipuram, Labour Colony and Kamakoti Nagar.
09:23 (IST)21 Dec 2020
240 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 240 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 120 arrivals and 120 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:20 (IST)21 Dec 2020
TN records 1114 fresh cases, 15 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 1114 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,06,891. Among these, Chennai reported 325 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,22,258.

The state recorded 15 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,983. All 15 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1198 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,85,315.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 9593. Till date, 4,87,551 males, 3,19,306 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,31,60,683 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 72,568 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 235 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 168 are private facilities.

09:20 (IST)21 Dec 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on northeast monsoon, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

MK Stalin, Stalin, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, DMK, Prashant Kishore, I-PAC, 2021 Tamil Nadu election, Tamil Nadu assembly election, Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth politics, Indian Express News, Chennai News, Tamil Nadu news DMK chief M K Stalin

DMK chief Stalin on Sunday rallied his party men ahead of the formal launch of its campaign for the May 2021 Assembly polls, calling on them to win the minds of the people and resist “new outfits” that only seek to “erode” its vote share. Stalin’s address at a party meeting in Chennai reflected the general anxiety among his supporters that the entry of players such as Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and TTV Dhinakaran may end up strengthening the BJP in the long run at the cost of the traditional Dravidian political formations.

READ | Ahead of campaign launch, Stalin asks cadre to defeat ministers, slams new outfits

With assembly elections just a few months away, all the political parties in Tamil Nadu are gearing up to attract voters with various schemes and promises. Like the previous elections, the ‘MGR successor card’, however, is likely to be the dominant theme in this election as well.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Political parties stir ‘MGR’ pot ahead of polls next year

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus December 18, 19 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd