Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Active cases in Tamil Nadu fall below 10K

Health workers collect swabs at a fever camp in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1114 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,06,891. Among these, Chennai reported 325 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,22,258. The state recorded 15 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,983. All 15 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1198 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,85,315.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 9593. Till date, 4,87,551 males, 3,19,306 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,31,60,683 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 72,568 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 235 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 168 are private facilities.