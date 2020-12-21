Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Active cases in Tamil Nadu fall below 10K

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1114 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,06,891. Among these, Chennai reported 325 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,22,258. The state recorded 15 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,983. All 15 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1198 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,85,315.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 9593. Till date, 4,87,551 males, 3,19,306 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,31,60,683 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 72,568 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 235 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 168 are private facilities.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
A total of 240 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 120 arrivals and 120 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Tamil Nadu recorded 1114 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,06,891. Among these, Chennai reported 325 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,22,258.
The state recorded 15 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,983. All 15 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1198 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,85,315.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 9593. Till date, 4,87,551 males, 3,19,306 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,31,60,683 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 72,568 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 235 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 168 are private facilities.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on northeast monsoon, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.