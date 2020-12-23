scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: EC promises to hold fair elections in TN amid COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: The Commission said Covid-19 precautions that were followed in Bihar elections and by-elections in various states will be replicated in Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: December 23, 2020 9:26:57 am
Tamil nadu assembly election, Tamil nadu assembly election dat, Tamil nadu assembly election schedule, election commission, tamil nadu covid news, tamil nadu news, indian expressA delegation led by secretary general Umesh Sinha landed in Chennai on Monday on a two-day visit to review the state’s preparedness for the Assembly polls.

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: With Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu approaching, the Election Commission Tuesday said strict surveillance will be in place and comprehensive preparations will be carried out to make the election “influence- and inducement-free.’’

Addressing the media, the Commission said Covid-19 precautions that were followed in Bihar elections and by-elections in various states will be replicated in Tamil Nadu. “It is important to avoid overcrowding at polling booths, so it has been decided to limit voters at one booth to 1,000. If the numbers of voters exceed 1,000, they will be split and accommodated in different rooms of the same polling station,” secretary general Umesh Sinha said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 1052 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,09,014. The state recorded 17 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,012. Thirteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1139 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,87,611.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

TN records 1052 fresh cases, taking tally to 8,09,014

Tamil Nadu recorded 1052 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,09,014. Among these, Chennai reported 311 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,22,888.

The state recorded 17 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,012. Thirteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1139 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,87,611.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 9391. Till date, 4,88,845 males, 3,20,135 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,35,88,389 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 65,357 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 235 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 168 are private facilities.

Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections, northeast monsoon, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

mk stalin, palaniswami, edappadi palaniswami, palaniswami corruption, panneerselvam, tamil nadu corruption, tamil nadu politics, tamil nadu news, tamil nadu government corruption, dmk news A delegation led by DMK chief M K Stalin submitted a 97-page corruption document to the state governor Banwarilal Purohit. (Source: DMK @arivalayam/Twitter)

A delegation led by DMK chief M K Stalin submitted a 97-page corruption document to the state governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday, listing out serious charges of corruption and irregularities against senior members of the AIADMK cabinet. The document named Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, deputy CM O Panneerselvam and ministers S P Velumani, P Thangamani, R Kamaraj, C Vijayabaskar, R B Udhayakumar and D Jayakumar for allegedly committing serious financial crimes and amassing wealth disproportionate to their income.

Amid growing concerns over a new strain of novel coronavirus detected in foreign countries, the Telangana health department Tuesday informed that it is in the process of tracking and tracing 358 passengers who have returned to the state in the last seven days with a travel history to the UK. In less than 24 hours, 158 of them have been traced and are being monitored, said Dr. G Sreenivasa Rao, director of public health, Telangana, adding that all seven passengers who arrived Monday have tested negative for the virus and were quarantined.

READ | Telangana begins tracing 358 passengers in Hyderabad with UK travel history in last 7 days

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

