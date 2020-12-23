Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: EC promises to hold fair elections in TN amid COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: With Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu approaching, the Election Commission Tuesday said strict surveillance will be in place and comprehensive preparations will be carried out to make the election “influence- and inducement-free.’’
Addressing the media, the Commission said Covid-19 precautions that were followed in Bihar elections and by-elections in various states will be replicated in Tamil Nadu. “It is important to avoid overcrowding at polling booths, so it has been decided to limit voters at one booth to 1,000. If the numbers of voters exceed 1,000, they will be split and accommodated in different rooms of the same polling station,” secretary general Umesh Sinha said.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 1052 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,09,014. The state recorded 17 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,012. Thirteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1139 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,87,611.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 9391. Till date, 4,88,845 males, 3,20,135 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,35,88,389 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 65,357 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 235 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 168 are private facilities.
