Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 17,897 fresh cases, 107 deaths

1 more passenger who returned from UK tests positive, tally now at 40

A total of 40 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date.

Among the 40 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur and Nilgiris, five each in Madurai and Chengalpattu, eight in Trichy, two in Karur and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Virudhunagar and Sivagangai. Among the 20 contact cases, six were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two each in Nilgiris and Theni, four in Chengalpattu and three in Nagapattinam.

A total of 2300 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 23, of which 2146 were tested. Among these, 24 had tested positive, 2122 tested negative and 3977 close contacts of the 2122 passengers who had tested negative were also tested for COVID-19 and were found to be negative.

A total of 4476 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and April 29, of which 3969 have been tested. Among these, 16 have tested positive, 3945 have tested negative and the results of eight passengers are awaited. Tracing of further passengers is underway.

Of the 40 primary cases, 39 of them who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged. Similarly, all 20 contact cases who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged. One of the primary cases is under hospital isolation.