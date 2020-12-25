Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: COVID-19 toll in Tamil Nadu crosses 12K

A total of 70,993 samples had been tested in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1035 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,11,115. Among these, Chennai reported 296 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,23,509. The state recorded 12 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,036. All 12 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1120 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,89,862.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said it’s his dream to see women have equal representation in the Cabinet and it will be realised if his party Makkal Needhi Maiam gets elected in the upcoming assembly election. Haasan, who is in the second phase of his election campaign, has been visiting several districts across the state. On Wednesday, he took part in an event ‘Maiam Maadhar Sangam’ organised by the party’s women’s wing in Chennai.

Addressing the gathering, Haasan expressed his concern over the low representation of women in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. He said that women voters alone can change the fate of Tamil Nadu as they are more in number. “In 234 constituencies, there are only 20 women MLAs. In the cabinet, out of 30, there are only four women ministers. All the women should protest against this gender bias irrespective of party. The women cadres of MNM should fight even stronger because you have the full support of the party high command,” Haasan said.