Friday, December 25, 2020
Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: COVID-19 toll in Tamil Nadu crosses 12K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,37,30,293 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: December 25, 2020 9:10:40 am
Rapid testing, COVID-19, COVID-19 testA total of 70,993 samples had been tested in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1035 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,11,115. Among these, Chennai reported 296 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,23,509. The state recorded 12 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,036. All 12 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1120 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,89,862.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said it’s his dream to see women have equal representation in the Cabinet and it will be realised if his party Makkal Needhi Maiam gets elected in the upcoming assembly election. Haasan, who is in the second phase of his election campaign, has been visiting several districts across the state. On Wednesday, he took part in an event ‘Maiam Maadhar Sangam’ organised by the party’s women’s wing in Chennai.

Addressing the gathering, Haasan expressed his concern over the low representation of women in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. He said that women voters alone can change the fate of Tamil Nadu as they are more in number. “In 234 constituencies, there are only 20 women MLAs. In the cabinet, out of 30, there are only four women ministers. All the women should protest against this gender bias irrespective of party. The women cadres of MNM should fight even stronger because you have the full support of the party high command,” Haasan said.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:10 (IST)25 Dec 2020
09:09 (IST)25 Dec 2020
238 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 238 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 119 arrivals and 119 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:08 (IST)25 Dec 2020
TN reports 1035 fresh cases, 12 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 1035 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,11,115. Among these, Chennai reported 296 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,23,509.

The state recorded 12 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,036. All 12 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1120 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,89,862.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 9217. Till date, 4,90,120 males, 3,20,961 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,37,30,293 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 70,993 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 235 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 168 are private facilities.

09:07 (IST)25 Dec 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, northeast monsoon, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

On Tuesday, the corporation said that based on the Centre’s Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, residents would have to pay a fee with their property taxes for clearance of solid waste from their household. (Representational)

The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to roll back the user fee for solid waste management, which it intended to charge from January 1, following stiff opposition from residents and Opposition parties. Following the move, Stalin asked whether the government would think before implementing anything.

A passenger who disappeared from Delhi airport after testing positive for coronavirus upon her return from the United Kingdom on December 21 has been found in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry early Thursday morning. Health officials received the woman and her son at Rajahmundry railway station and shifted her to the district hospital.

READ | Missing Covid-19 positive passenger from UK found in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry

Chennai Hyderabad News December 23, 24 Highlights

