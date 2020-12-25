Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: COVID-19 toll in Tamil Nadu crosses 12K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1035 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,11,115. Among these, Chennai reported 296 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,23,509. The state recorded 12 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,036. All 12 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1120 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,89,862.
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said it’s his dream to see women have equal representation in the Cabinet and it will be realised if his party Makkal Needhi Maiam gets elected in the upcoming assembly election. Haasan, who is in the second phase of his election campaign, has been visiting several districts across the state. On Wednesday, he took part in an event ‘Maiam Maadhar Sangam’ organised by the party’s women’s wing in Chennai.
Addressing the gathering, Haasan expressed his concern over the low representation of women in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. He said that women voters alone can change the fate of Tamil Nadu as they are more in number. “In 234 constituencies, there are only 20 women MLAs. In the cabinet, out of 30, there are only four women ministers. All the women should protest against this gender bias irrespective of party. The women cadres of MNM should fight even stronger because you have the full support of the party high command,” Haasan said.
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said it’s his dream to see women have equal representation in the Cabinet and it will be realised if his party Makkal Needhi Maiam gets elected in the upcoming assembly election.
Haasan, who is in the second phase of his election campaign, has been visiting several districts across the state. On Wednesday, he took part in an event ‘Maiam Maadhar Sangam’ organised by the party’s women’s wing in Chennai.
Addressing the gathering, Haasan expressed his concern over the low representation of women in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. He said that women voters alone can change the fate of Tamil Nadu as they are more in number. “In 234 constituencies, there are only 20 women MLAs. In the cabinet, out of 30, there are only four women ministers. All the women should protest against this gender bias irrespective of party. The women cadres of MNM should fight even stronger because you have the full support of the party high command,” Haasan said.
Read more
A total of 238 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 119 arrivals and 119 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Tamil Nadu recorded 1035 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,11,115. Among these, Chennai reported 296 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,23,509.
The state recorded 12 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,036. All 12 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1120 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,89,862.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 9217. Till date, 4,90,120 males, 3,20,961 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,37,30,293 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 70,993 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 235 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 168 are private facilities.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Tamil Nadu elections 2021, northeast monsoon, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.