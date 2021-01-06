scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Recoveries in Tamil Nadu cross 8.02 lakh as cases continue to decline

Tamil Nadu Telangana Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Till date, 4,97,058 males, 3,25,278 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: January 6, 2021 9:33:01 am
Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Trains, Railway StationPassengers queue up to buy tickets at a suburban station in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 820 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,22,370. Among these, Chennai reported 235 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,26,700. The state recorded 11 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,177. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 971 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,02,385.

A total of 24 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. A total of 2300 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 23, of which 2146 have been tested. Among these, 24 have tested positive, 2122 have tested negative and the tracing of more passengers is underway.

Top party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state – for the second time in two months – on January 14, when the state celebrates Pongal. Besides this, sources said, BJP national president J P Nadda may attend a Jallikattu event near Madurai, possibly on January 15, a day after Shah’s visit to Chennai. The week-long Pongal celebration programme – “Namma Ooru Pongal” – is the BJP’s latest move to shed its image in Tamil Nadu of being a north Indian party.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:33 (IST)06 Jan 2021
248 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities today

A total of 248 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 124 arrivals and 124 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:16 (IST)06 Jan 2021
3592 close contacts of 2122 UK returnees test negative

A total of 24 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date.

Among the 24 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur, Madurai, Nilgiris and Chengalpattu and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam and Coimbatore. Among the 20 contact cases, six were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two each in Nilgiris and Theni, four in Chengalpattu and three in Nagapattinam.

A total of 2300 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 23, of which 2146 have been tested. Among these, 24 have tested positive, 2122 have tested negative and the tracing of more passengers is underway. Additionally, 3592 close contacts of the 2122 passengers who had tested negative were also tested for COVID-19 and were found to be negative.

All the UK returnees and their contacts have been kept in isolation wards, according to the Tamil Nadu Health Department.

09:15 (IST)06 Jan 2021
Tamil Nadu records 820 fresh cases, 11 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 820 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,22,370. Among these, Chennai reported 235 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,26,700.

The state recorded 11 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,177. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 971 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,02,385.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 7808. Till date, 4,97,058 males, 3,25,278 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,45,02,929 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 60,304 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 241 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 174 are private facilities.

09:15 (IST)06 Jan 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Chennai rains, Tamil Nadu rains, Tamil Nadu elections 2021, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, UK COVID-19 virus in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan’s MNM announces agenda for environment protection MNM leader and actor Kamal Haasan.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan has announced a seven-point agenda to protect the environment. Unveiling the agenda in Salem, where Haasan was stationed as part of his election campaign, he said the party is aiming to strike a balance between industries, agriculture and environment.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan’s MNM announces agenda for environment protection

Also Read | TN govt declares ‘Thai Poosam’ a public holiday

Doctors at a Hyderabad hospital removed a LED bulb from a nine-year-old boy’s lungs after he had swallowed it. Prakash, who hailed from Telangana’s Mahaboobnagar, had swallowed a LED bulb while playing with his friends on Sunday. He was rushed to a hospital after he complained of difficulty in breathing and coughed profusely.

READ | Telangana: LED bulb removed from 9-year-old’s lungs

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

