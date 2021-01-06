Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Recoveries in Tamil Nadu cross 8.02 lakh as cases continue to decline

Passengers queue up to buy tickets at a suburban station in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 820 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,22,370. Among these, Chennai reported 235 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,26,700. The state recorded 11 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,177. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 971 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,02,385.

A total of 24 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. A total of 2300 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 23, of which 2146 have been tested. Among these, 24 have tested positive, 2122 have tested negative and the tracing of more passengers is underway.

Top party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state – for the second time in two months – on January 14, when the state celebrates Pongal. Besides this, sources said, BJP national president J P Nadda may attend a Jallikattu event near Madurai, possibly on January 15, a day after Shah’s visit to Chennai. The week-long Pongal celebration programme – “Namma Ooru Pongal” – is the BJP’s latest move to shed its image in Tamil Nadu of being a north Indian party.