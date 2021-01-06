Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Recoveries in Tamil Nadu cross 8.02 lakh as cases continue to decline

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 820 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,22,370. Among these, Chennai reported 235 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,26,700. The state recorded 11 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,177. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 971 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,02,385.
A total of 24 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. A total of 2300 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 23, of which 2146 have been tested. Among these, 24 have tested positive, 2122 have tested negative and the tracing of more passengers is underway.
Top party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state – for the second time in two months – on January 14, when the state celebrates Pongal. Besides this, sources said, BJP national president J P Nadda may attend a Jallikattu event near Madurai, possibly on January 15, a day after Shah’s visit to Chennai. The week-long Pongal celebration programme – “Namma Ooru Pongal” – is the BJP’s latest move to shed its image in Tamil Nadu of being a north Indian party.
A total of 248 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 124 arrivals and 124 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Among the 24 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur, Madurai, Nilgiris and Chengalpattu and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam and Coimbatore. Among the 20 contact cases, six were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two each in Nilgiris and Theni, four in Chengalpattu and three in Nagapattinam.
A total of 2300 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 23, of which 2146 have been tested. Among these, 24 have tested positive, 2122 have tested negative and the tracing of more passengers is underway. Additionally, 3592 close contacts of the 2122 passengers who had tested negative were also tested for COVID-19 and were found to be negative.
All the UK returnees and their contacts have been kept in isolation wards, according to the Tamil Nadu Health Department.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 7808. Till date, 4,97,058 males, 3,25,278 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,45,02,929 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 60,304 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 241 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 174 are private facilities.
