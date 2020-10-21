Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases dip across TN; Tollywood stars contribute to CM’s Relief Fund

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Tuesday saw a drop in cases, with 3,094 patients testing positive for Covid-19, taking the overall tally to 6,94,030. The death toll rose to 10,471 after 50 more people succumbed to the virus.
A total of 80,371 samples were tested on Tuesday; the state has tested 91,12,067 samples so far. There are still 36,734 active cases in Tamil Nadu. As many as 4,403 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus. The total number of recoveries has now increased to 6,46,555.
Chennai reported 857 cases followed by Coimbatore with 263, Chengalpattu with 191, and Salem with 169.
Even as the flood situation in Telangana continues, several celebrities have come forward with contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. According to PTI, the heavy rains have left 70 people dead in the state in the last one week and caused damage to properties with the state government pegging losses at over Rs 5,000 crore as per preliminary estimates.
While Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu came forward to contribute Rs 1 crore each, Jr NTR and Nagarjuna announced contributions of Rs 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram donated Rs 10 lakh each to help flood victims.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 393 fever clinics in Chennai on Tuesday. A total of 16,320 people attended the clinics, with swabs collected from 657 people. 657 people with ILI symptoms were identified, while others were provided with medication for minor ailments.
The most number of camps were held in Teynampet (Zone 9) where 49 camps were set up, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four camps.
A total of 172 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 86 arrivals and 86 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Directors Anil Ravipudi and Harish Shankar came forward to do their bit by donating Rs 5 lakh each.
Till date, a total of 25,075 children under 12 years and 86,044 persons above 60 years have tested positive for Covid-19. So far, 13,31,705 people have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 6,711 of them have tested positive.
