Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases dip across TN; Tollywood stars contribute to CM’s Relief Fund

Till date, a total of 25,075 children under 12 years and 86,044 persons above 60 years have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra/Representational)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Tuesday saw a drop in cases, with 3,094 patients testing positive for Covid-19, taking the overall tally to 6,94,030. The death toll rose to 10,471 after 50 more people succumbed to the virus.

A total of 80,371 samples were tested on Tuesday; the state has tested 91,12,067 samples so far. There are still 36,734 active cases in Tamil Nadu. As many as 4,403 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus. The total number of recoveries has now increased to 6,46,555.

Chennai reported 857 cases followed by Coimbatore with 263, Chengalpattu with 191, and Salem with 169.

Even as the flood situation in Telangana continues, several celebrities have come forward with contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. According to PTI, the heavy rains have left 70 people dead in the state in the last one week and caused damage to properties with the state government pegging losses at over Rs 5,000 crore as per preliminary estimates.

While Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu came forward to contribute Rs 1 crore each, Jr NTR and Nagarjuna announced contributions of Rs 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram donated Rs 10 lakh each to help flood victims.