Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Bihar polls
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases dip across TN; Tollywood stars contribute to CM’s Relief Fund

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The heavy rains have left 70 people dead in Telangana in the last one week and caused damage to properties with the state government pegging losses at over Rs 5,000 crore as per preliminary estimates.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: October 21, 2020 9:54:22 am
COVID-19 testTill date, a total of 25,075 children under 12 years and 86,044 persons above 60 years have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra/Representational)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Tuesday saw a drop in cases, with 3,094 patients testing positive for Covid-19, taking the overall tally to 6,94,030. The death toll rose to 10,471 after 50 more people succumbed to the virus.

A total of 80,371 samples were tested on Tuesday; the state has tested 91,12,067 samples so far. There are still 36,734 active cases in Tamil Nadu. As many as 4,403 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus. The total number of recoveries has now increased to 6,46,555.

Chennai reported 857 cases followed by Coimbatore with 263, Chengalpattu with 191, and Salem with 169.

Even as the flood situation in Telangana continues, several celebrities have come forward with contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. According to PTI, the heavy rains have left 70 people dead in the state in the last one week and caused damage to properties with the state government pegging losses at over Rs 5,000 crore as per preliminary estimates.

While Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu came forward to contribute Rs 1 crore each, Jr NTR and Nagarjuna announced contributions of Rs 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram donated Rs 10 lakh each to help flood victims.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 5 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day.

09:54 (IST)21 Oct 2020
393 fever clinics conducted in Chennai Tuesday

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 393 fever clinics in Chennai on Tuesday. A total of 16,320 people attended the clinics, with swabs collected from 657 people. 657 people with ILI symptoms were identified, while others were provided with medication for minor ailments.

The most number of camps were held in Teynampet (Zone 9) where 49 camps were set up, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four camps.

09:47 (IST)21 Oct 2020
172 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 172 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 86 arrivals and 86 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:43 (IST)21 Oct 2020
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Ayapakkam: ICF Colony, Ayapakkam TNHB - Phases I, II, III; Kuppam, Kalaivannar Nagar, Ayapakkam-Thiruverkadu Main Road, Bhavani Nagar, Chellaimman Nagar, Green Garden, Ayapakkam Village and TG Anna Nagar.
  • Napalayam: Manali New Town, MMDA - Phases I, II; Ponniyamman Nagar, Thanigai Nagar, Vichur Sidco Estate, Kulakarai, JJ Puram, Ezhil Nagar and Ganapathy Nagar.
09:40 (IST)21 Oct 2020
Hyderabad Rains: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and others make donations for relief efforts

Even as the flood situation in Telangana continues, several celebrities have come forward with contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

While Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu came forward to contribute Rs 1 crore each, Jr NTR and Nagarjuna announced contributions of Rs 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram donated Rs 10 lakh each to help flood victims.

Directors Anil Ravipudi and Harish Shankar came forward to do their bit by donating Rs 5 lakh each.

09:36 (IST)21 Oct 2020
Tamil Nadu: Drop in cases, less than 4,000 reported Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Tuesday saw a drop in cases, with 3,094 patients testing positive for Covid-19, taking the overall tally to 6,94,030. The death toll rose to 10,471 after 50 more people succumbed to the virus.

A total of 80,371 samples were tested on Tuesday; the state has tested 91,12,067 samples so far. There are still 36,734 active cases in Tamil Nadu. As many as 4,403 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus. The total number of recoveries has now increased to 6,46,555.

Chennai reported 857 cases followed by Coimbatore with 263, Chengalpattu with 191, and Salem with 169.

Till date, a total of 25,075 children under 12 years and 86,044 persons above 60 years have tested positive for Covid-19. So far, 13,31,705 people have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 6,711 of them have tested positive.

09:35 (IST)21 Oct 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, rains in Hyderabad and Telangana, Tamil Nadu rains and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

T Nagar, shop sealed, Chennai corporation, Kumaran Silks Officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) seal Kumaran Silks showroom in Chennai's T Nagar. (Twitter/@chennaicorp)

Kumaran Silks, a popular textile showroom in Chennai’s T Nagar, was on Tuesday sealed by the Greater Chennai Corporation for violating the Standard Operating Procedures [SOPs] issued by the Tamil Nadu government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, the civic body said: “A shop in T Nagar has been locked and sealed today, since they allowed overcrowding and didn’t follow the Covid-19 safety protocols. Other such shops, which don’t follow the protocols shall be sealed too. Shop owners and public are requested to strictly follow safety protocols.”

Testimonials from victims of the August 2000 flash floods have been captured in a documentary aptly named “…And Nature Replied. A Statement on the Flooding of Hyderabad”. As visuals from the documentary draw an eerie resemblance to present-day Hyderabad, its producer and city-based social activists Mazher Hussain, who is the executive director of COVA (confederation of voluntary organisations) Peace Network, uploaded the film on YouTube on October 16, 2020.

“It is so unfortunate that today we have a situation similar to 20 years ago and what people told us back then is so relevant even today.” The film, co-produced by Kakarla Sajaya, discussed rapid urbanisation in Hyderabad, encroachments, the lack of respect for nature, and the plight of the victims of the disaster.

On August 26, 2000, the India Meteorological Department’s Hyderabad observatory in Begumpet recorded a massive 24 cm of rainfall. The sudden high-intensity downpour had resulted in the breach of tanks and nullahs, leading to loss of lives while ravaging residential localities. Last week, reminding the city once again of the deluge of August 2000, the IMD’s observatory recorded 19.2 cm rainfall for October 13. The previous all-time highest rainfall recorded by IMD in October in Hyderabad was 9.8 cm.

