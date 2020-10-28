Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Steep decline in COVID-19 fatalities in Tamil Nadu

Passengers queue up to buy tickets at a suburban station in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2522 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,14,235. Among these, Chennai reported 695 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,97,077.

Tamil Nadu recorded 27 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 10,983. All twenty seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 27,734. Till date, 4,31,112 males, 2,83,901 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 96,60,430 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 70,687 samples having been sent yesterday.

The state discharged 4029 patients following treatment,, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,75,518.