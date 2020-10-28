scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Steep decline in COVID-19 fatalities in Tamil Nadu

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: October 28, 2020 10:11:56 am
Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Trains, Railway StationPassengers queue up to buy tickets at a suburban station in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 5 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:11 (IST)28 Oct 2020
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • KK Nagar: Parts of KK Nagar, Ashok Nagar and Vadapalani, PT Rajan Salai, Rani Anna Nagar, 14th, 15th Sectors; Ashok Nagar - 77th to 92nd Streets; Kamarajar Salai, 1st to 4th Avenues, 6th, 18th, 19th Avenues; Sarvamangala Colony, Soundarapandian Salai, Kannappar Salai, Pudur Street, Ottagapalayam Street, Sivan Koil Street, 100 Feet Road, Arcot Road, Saidapet Road, Kalinga Company, 240 LIG, 6th to 9th Avenues; Moorthy Street and Rukmani Street.
09:36 (IST)28 Oct 2020
Hyderabad airport: E-boarding now available for select international flights of IndiGo, Air India

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad began e-boarding services for international passengers Tuesday and the service is currently available for select international flights of IndiGo Airlines and Air India. Hyderabad is presently the only airport in the country to enable e-boarding for international flights.

Other scheduled international carriers operating out of Hyderabad are in the process of integration with the airport’s e-boarding system, which will be rolled out soon, it said. The airport also claims to offer end-to-end paperless e-boarding to all its domestic passengers across all flights, according to a statement from the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) Tuesday.

09:35 (IST)28 Oct 2020
Chennai Police book former HC judge CS Karnan over remarks on judges

09:34 (IST)28 Oct 2020
Cases on the decline in Tamil Nadu as state records 2522 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 2522 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,14,235. Among these, Chennai reported 695 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,97,077.

Tamil Nadu recorded 27 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 10,983. All twenty seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 4029 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,75,518.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 27,734. Till date, 4,31,112 males, 2,83,901 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 96,60,430 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 70,687 samples having been sent yesterday.

09:33 (IST)28 Oct 2020
From accusing judges of caste discrimination to convicting SC bench: Why Justice Karnan was jailed Justice Karnan (File Photo)

Following a complaint by a lawyer of the Madras High Court, the Chennai police cyber cell on Tuesday booked former HC judge C S Karnan for his remarks against several former and sitting judges of the high court and the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Jagan announces industrial policy for SC/ST entrepreneurs

A senior officer said the complaint was followed by a letter written by senior lawyers of Madras High Court to Chief Justice of India Sharad A Bobde against Karnan over a video in which he is purportedly heard making objectionable comments against women, threatening judicial officers and spouses of judges with sexual violence.

The video also shows Karnan alleging that some judges of the Supreme Court and the high court “sexually assaulted women court staff and women judges” and naming the alleged victims.

Actor Khushbhu, who quit Congress and joined BJP earlier this month, was arrested by the Chengalpet police on Tuesday while on her way to Chidambaram to take part in a protest against Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol Thirumavalvan for his alleged remarks that Manusmriti denigrated women.

READ | Manusmriti row: Actor Khushbu arrested on way to protest against VCK Chief Thirumavalavan

Moments after her arrest, Khushbu took to Twitter and wrote that the party will fight till their last breath for the dignity of women. In a series of Tweets, Khushbu condemned VCK workers, calling them cowards and said respecting women is alien to them. She also questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for blocking the BJP protest.

