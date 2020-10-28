Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Steep decline in COVID-19 fatalities in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2522 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,14,235. Among these, Chennai reported 695 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,97,077.
Tamil Nadu recorded 27 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 10,983. All twenty seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 27,734. Till date, 4,31,112 males, 2,83,901 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 96,60,430 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 70,687 samples having been sent yesterday.
The state discharged 4029 patients following treatment,, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,75,518.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad began e-boarding services for international passengers Tuesday and the service is currently available for select international flights of IndiGo Airlines and Air India. Hyderabad is presently the only airport in the country to enable e-boarding for international flights.
Other scheduled international carriers operating out of Hyderabad are in the process of integration with the airport’s e-boarding system, which will be rolled out soon, it said. The airport also claims to offer end-to-end paperless e-boarding to all its domestic passengers across all flights, according to a statement from the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) Tuesday.
Read more
Following a complaint by a lawyer of the Madras High Court, the Chennai police cyber cell on Tuesday booked former HC judge C S Karnan for his remarks against several former and sitting judges of the high court and the Supreme Court.
A senior officer said the complaint was followed by a letter written by senior lawyers of Madras High Court to Chief Justice of India Sharad A Bobde against Karnan over a video in which he is purportedly heard making objectionable comments against women, threatening judicial officers and spouses of judges with sexual violence.
Read more
Tamil Nadu recorded 2522 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,14,235. Among these, Chennai reported 695 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,97,077.
Tamil Nadu recorded 27 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 10,983. All twenty seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 4029 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,75,518.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 27,734. Till date, 4,31,112 males, 2,83,901 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 96,60,430 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 70,687 samples having been sent yesterday.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Tamil Nadu rains and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.