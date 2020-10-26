Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases on the decline in Chennai as city report 764 fresh cases

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2869 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 7,09,005. Among these, Chennai reported 764 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,95,672.
Tamil Nadu recorded 31 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 10,924. Thirty of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 30,606. Till date, 4,27,960 males, 2,81,013 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 95,17,507 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 80,690 samples having been sent yesterday.
The state discharged 4019 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,67,475.
The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the first seat allotment results of POLYCET. The seat allotment result is available at appolycet.nic.in, students can check by logging onto the official website.
The seats will be allotted based on the choice of course and college selected by candidates in counselling round and marks obtained in the POLYCET.
A total of 176 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 88 arrivals and 88 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
