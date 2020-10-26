scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 26, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases on the decline in Chennai as city report 764 fresh cases

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 30,606.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: October 26, 2020 9:31:07 am
Coronavirus test, Covid-19 TestA total of 80,690 samples were tested in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra/Representational)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2869 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 7,09,005. Among these, Chennai reported 764 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,95,672.

Tamil Nadu recorded 31 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 10,924. Thirty of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 30,606. Till date, 4,27,960 males, 2,81,013 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 95,17,507 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 80,690 samples having been sent yesterday.

The state discharged 4019 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,67,475.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 5 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:31 (IST)26 Oct 2020
AP POLYCET 2020 first seat allotment result released

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the first seat allotment results of POLYCET. The seat allotment result is available at appolycet.nic.in, students can check by logging onto the official website.

The seats will be allotted based on the choice of course and college selected by candidates in counselling round and marks obtained in the POLYCET.

Read more

09:30 (IST)26 Oct 2020
176 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 176 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 88 arrivals and 88 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:28 (IST)26 Oct 2020
TN records 2869 fresh cases, 31 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 2869 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 7,09,005. Among these, Chennai reported 764 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,95,672.

Tamil Nadu recorded 31 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 10,924. Thirty of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 4019 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,67,475.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 30,606. Till date, 4,27,960 males, 2,81,013 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 95,17,507 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 80,690 samples having been sent yesterday.

09:28 (IST)26 Oct 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Tamil Nadu rains, rains and floods in Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan.

A video of a Dalit politician criticising a Hindu text’s alleged portrayal of women has kicked up a major row in Tamil Nadu with the BJP demanding an apology from him for “denigrating women”.

Thol Thirumavalavan, the chief of DMK ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), was booked by the Chennai Police on Friday after a complaint by the BJP. He faces charges under IPC sections relating to outraging of religious feelings, vilification of religion, causing alarm to the public and others.

READ | Chief of DMK ally criticises Manusmriti’s ‘portrayal of women’, booked

Kushboo Sundar, the actor-turned-politician who recently joined BJP from Congress, said Thirumavalavan had denigrated women from a particular faith with his statement and sought an apology.

Kadiyala Kaleshwar of Balapur’s Lenin Nagar in Hyderabad is hoping for some good news. In last week’s sudden and unprecedented rains that flooded several low-lying areas of Hyderabad, the 32-year-old haplessly watched his car being swept away from outside his home by the strong currents of gushing water.

READ | Hyderabad: Taxis damaged in floods, owners hope govt will rescue

Kaleshwar, who used to be a driver for IT companies in the city, had been reeling under the coronavirus lockdown, lack of earning, and now the flash floods, according to him, just dealt him the last blow. Along with the house, the water snatched away his livelihood, too. In the absence of insurance for vehicles damaged in natural disasters, he is among several cab drivers in need for financial assistance from the government to jumpstart his life.

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus October 23, 24 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd