Friday, November 13, 2020
Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases continue to decline in TN as state reports 2112 fresh cases

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Till date, 4,54,454 males, 2,98,034 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: November 13, 2020 9:26:58 am
Tamil Nadu, COVID-19 Testing, Coronavirus TestAs of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,395. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2112 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,52,521. Among these, Chennai reported 565 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,07,173.

Tamil Nadu recorded 25 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,440. Twenty two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2347 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,22,686.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,395. Till date, 4,54,454 males, 2,98,034 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,08,63,921 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 77,356 samples having been sent yesterday.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:26 (IST)13 Nov 2020
354 fever clinics conducted in Chennai Thursday

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 354 fever clinics in Chennai on Thursday. A total of 13,816 people attended the clinics, with swabs collected from 233 people who were identified with ILI symptoms, while others were provided with medication for minor ailments.

The most number of camps were held in Teynampet (Zone 9) where 49 camps were set up, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four camps.

09:25 (IST)13 Nov 2020
Chennai reports 565 fresh cases, city tally crosses 2.07 lakh

09:24 (IST)13 Nov 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on northeast monsoon, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Arundati Roy. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha

The AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government on Thursday extended the restrictions on social, political, cultural and academic events even after November 16, until further orders. Earlier, a government order on October 30 stated that public events with maximum participation of 100 people will be allowed November 16 onwards.

The move comes at a time when the BJP has been pushing hard to get police permission for the month-long Vel Yatra. The yatra, slated to cover six abodes of Lord Muruga, was scheduled to begin November 6 from Tiruttani temple in the north of Tamil Nadu and culminate at Tiruchendur temple in the south.

Referring to a second wave of Covid-19 outbreak abroad, a government release on Thursday said the administration has to intensify preventive measures.

The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli on Wednesday decided to withdraw a book authored by Arundhati Roy from their syllabus following a complaint from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

‘Walking with the Comrades,’ a decade-old work of the Booker Prize winner, captures the face-off in the forests of central India between the Indian state and the armed revolutionary guerrilla force, Maoists. The book was a part of the syllabus in the university since 2017 under the Commonwealth Literature category for BA English language and literature students in the third semester.

