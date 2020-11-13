Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases continue to decline in TN as state reports 2112 fresh cases

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2112 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,52,521. Among these, Chennai reported 565 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,07,173.
Also Read | Tamil Nadu govt postpones reopening of schools
Tamil Nadu recorded 25 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,440. Twenty two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2347 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,22,686.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,395. Till date, 4,54,454 males, 2,98,034 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,08,63,921 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 77,356 samples having been sent yesterday.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 354 fever clinics in Chennai on Thursday. A total of 13,816 people attended the clinics, with swabs collected from 233 people who were identified with ILI symptoms, while others were provided with medication for minor ailments.
The most number of camps were held in Teynampet (Zone 9) where 49 camps were set up, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four camps.
Tamil Nadu recorded 2112 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,52,521. Among these, Chennai reported 565 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,07,173.
Tamil Nadu recorded 25 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,440. Twenty two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2347 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,22,686.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,395. Till date, 4,54,454 males, 2,98,034 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,08,63,921 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 77,356 samples having been sent yesterday.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on northeast monsoon, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.