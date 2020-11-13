Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases continue to decline in TN as state reports 2112 fresh cases

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,395. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2112 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,52,521. Among these, Chennai reported 565 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,07,173.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu govt postpones reopening of schools

Tamil Nadu recorded 25 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,440. Twenty two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2347 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,22,686.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,395. Till date, 4,54,454 males, 2,98,034 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,08,63,921 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 77,356 samples having been sent yesterday.