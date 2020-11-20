Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 tests in Tamil Nadu cross 1.13 crore

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,13,33,206 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date. Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1707 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,64,989. Among these, Chennai reported 471 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,10,601.

The state recorded 19 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,550. Eighteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2251 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,39,532.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 13,907. Till date, 4,62,186 males, 3,02,770 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,13,33,206 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 67,115 samples having been sent yesterday.