Friday, November 20, 2020
Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 tests in Tamil Nadu cross 1.13 crore

Till date, 4,62,186 males, 3,02,770 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: November 20, 2020 10:41:19 am
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,13,33,206 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date. Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:41 (IST)20 Nov 2020
Alangulam DMK MLA brought to Tirunelveli hospital in unconscious state

Alangulam DMK MLA Poongothai Alangudi Aruna was brought by her family members to Shifa Hospital in Tirunelveli in an unconscious state on Thursday.

In a statement, the hospital said: “The MLA is being evaluated. At present, she remains awake, responsive and her vital parameters are satisfactory. Her clinical condition warrants stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She is being continuously monitored by a team of doctors.”

Some DMK functionaries also reached the hospital. According to reports, Aruna had been upset over some internal conflicts within the party.

Read more

10:23 (IST)20 Nov 2020
Bengaluru: BBMP records huge drop in applications for trade licenses

Local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has noted a huge drop in applications for new trade licenses in the city, indicating how the pandemic has affected the same.

As per BBMP statistics, only 5646 applications were registered this financial year despite the civic body simplifying the process for application and renewal of trade licenses. In comparison to the same in 2019-20 fiscal when 51,563 trade licenses were issued, the current year has seen only 11 per cent of the same.

Explaining how the process has been simplified, BBMP stated, "Applicants shall submit just two documents which can be either the rent/lease agreement and electricity/telephone bill. They can then choose the validity of the licenses, up to five years, and make payments online. For auto-renewal, a digitally-signed approval certificate can be downloaded within minutes after paying the prescribed fee online."

However, officials have also observed that the number of trade licenses is only a minor fraction of the commercial electricity connections taken in the city. "More teams will be deployed for inspection," a senior BBMP official

10:02 (IST)20 Nov 2020
422 fever clinics conducted in Chennai Thursday

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 422 fever clinics in Chennai on Thursday. A total of 19,436 people attended the clinics, with swabs collected from 543 people who were identified with ILI symptoms, while others were provided with medication for minor ailments.

The most number of camps were held in Teynampet (Zone 9) where 49 camps were set up, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four camps.

09:32 (IST)20 Nov 2020
Bishop Anthony Poola appointed Archbishop of Hyderabad

Read more

09:31 (IST)20 Nov 2020
193 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 193 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 96 arrivals and 97 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:29 (IST)20 Nov 2020
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Redhills and Sholavaram: GNT Road, Kottaimedu, Narananpedu, Periya Colony and Sembulivaram.
09:27 (IST)20 Nov 2020
TN toll now 11,550 with 19 more deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 1707 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,64,989. Among these, Chennai reported 471 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,10,601.

The state recorded 19 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,550. Eighteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2251 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,39,532.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 13,907. Till date, 4,62,186 males, 3,02,770 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,13,33,206 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 67,115 samples having been sent yesterday.

09:26 (IST)20 Nov 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on northeast monsoon, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Tamil Nadu elephant, elephant rescue operation, elephant A team of forest officials rushed to the spot and are in the process of rescuing the wild animal using two cranes.

A sub-adult female elephant, weighing approximately three tons, fell into a dry farm well around 4 am on Thursday at Yelagundur near Panchapalli village in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district. Venkatachalam, who owns the agricultural land, found the animal trapped and informed the police.

READ | Elephant falls into 50 feet dry well in Tamil Nadu, two cranes assist in rescue efforts

A team of forest officials rushed to the spot and are in the process of rescuing the wild animal using two cranes. The elephant ventured into the field in search of food before getting trapped in the well at 50 feet.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu teen finally gets medical seat, thanks 7.5% quota

Also Read | Khushbu Sundar meets with accident on way to BJP’s ‘Vel Yatra’

The Christian community in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderbad celebrated Pope Francis appointing Most Rev. Poola Anthony, D.D., currently Bishop of Kurnool, as the new Archbishop of Hyderabad. This provision was made public in Rome Thursday. He will be the fifth Archbishop of Hyderabad.

READ | Bishop Anthony Poola appointed Archbishop of Hyderabad

Bishop Poola’s appointment comes after the Holy Father accepted the resignation of Archbishop Thumma Bala of Hyderabad, who reached the bishops’ canonical retirement age of 75 in April last year.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus November 18, 19 Highlights

