Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 tests in Tamil Nadu cross 1.13 crore

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1707 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,64,989. Among these, Chennai reported 471 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,10,601.
The state recorded 19 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,550. Eighteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2251 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,39,532.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 13,907. Till date, 4,62,186 males, 3,02,770 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,13,33,206 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 67,115 samples having been sent yesterday.
Alangulam DMK MLA Poongothai Alangudi Aruna was brought by her family members to Shifa Hospital in Tirunelveli in an unconscious state on Thursday.
In a statement, the hospital said: “The MLA is being evaluated. At present, she remains awake, responsive and her vital parameters are satisfactory. Her clinical condition warrants stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She is being continuously monitored by a team of doctors.”
Some DMK functionaries also reached the hospital. According to reports, Aruna had been upset over some internal conflicts within the party.
Local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has noted a huge drop in applications for new trade licenses in the city, indicating how the pandemic has affected the same.
As per BBMP statistics, only 5646 applications were registered this financial year despite the civic body simplifying the process for application and renewal of trade licenses. In comparison to the same in 2019-20 fiscal when 51,563 trade licenses were issued, the current year has seen only 11 per cent of the same.
Explaining how the process has been simplified, BBMP stated, "Applicants shall submit just two documents which can be either the rent/lease agreement and electricity/telephone bill. They can then choose the validity of the licenses, up to five years, and make payments online. For auto-renewal, a digitally-signed approval certificate can be downloaded within minutes after paying the prescribed fee online."
However, officials have also observed that the number of trade licenses is only a minor fraction of the commercial electricity connections taken in the city. "More teams will be deployed for inspection," a senior BBMP official
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 422 fever clinics in Chennai on Thursday. A total of 19,436 people attended the clinics, with swabs collected from 543 people who were identified with ILI symptoms, while others were provided with medication for minor ailments.
The most number of camps were held in Teynampet (Zone 9) where 49 camps were set up, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four camps.
The Christian community in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderbad celebrated Pope Francis appointing Most Rev. Poola Anthony, D.D., currently Bishop of Kurnool, as the new Archbishop of Hyderabad. This provision was made public in Rome Thursday. He will be the fifth Archbishop of Hyderabad.
Bishop Anthony Poola, 59, hails from Chindhukur in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. He joined the minor seminary in Kurnool and then studied at St. Peter’s Pontifical Major Seminary, Bengaluru. He was ordained priest in February, 1992.
Bishop Poola’s appointment comes after the Holy Father accepted the resignation of Archbishop Thumma Bala of Hyderabad, who reached the bishops’ canonical retirement age of 75 in April last year.
A total of 193 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 96 arrivals and 97 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
