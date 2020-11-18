Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN COVID-19 toll crosses 11,500; GHMC polls on Dec 1

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 15,085. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1652 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,61,568. Among these, Chennai reported 492 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,09,646.

The state recorded 18 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,513. All 18 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2314 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,34,970.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 15,085. Till date, 4,60,105 males, 3,01,430 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state. According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,11,99,077 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 62,415 samples having been sent yesterday.

Elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will take place on December 4.

At a press conference, state election commissioner C Partha Sarathi said that the nominations would be accepted from November 18. Candidates can file their nominations before the returning officer between 11 am and 3 pm. The last date for filing nominations would be November 20. Filed nominations will be scrutinized on November 21 and the last date for withdrawal would be November 22.