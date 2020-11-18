scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN COVID-19 toll crosses 11,500; GHMC polls on Dec 1

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Telangana election commissioner C Partha Sarathi said that the nominations would be accepted from November 18. The last date for filing nominations would be November 20.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: November 18, 2020 9:36:36 am
COVID-19 test, Coronavirus testAs of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 15,085. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:36 (IST)18 Nov 2020
Facing flak over student’s suicide, LSR staff council says being unjustly targeted

The Lady Shri Ram College Staff Council has passed a resolution expressing regret that members of the college administration are being “targeted” over the suicide of second-year student Aishwarya Reddy earlier this month.

“The Staff Council regrets the fact that those people in college responsible for the implementation of policy, arrived at through deliberative processes, and in consonance with DU guidelines, are being unjustly and personally targeted. The LSR community including the Principal work together and all decisions are made following due process and with the involvement of all members,” stated a resolution passed by the council after meetings held last week.

This comes after members of the student community accused the college administration of apathy towards the difficulties faced by students with limited resources due to the shift to online learning.

09:34 (IST)18 Nov 2020
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm today to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Redhills and Sholavaram: Parthasarathi Nagar, Siruniyam, Kumaran Nagar, Kummarpalayam, Chozhipalayam, KVT Avenue, Ali Nagar, Orakkadu and Palayam.
  • Thiruvottiyur: T H Road, S Koil - 1st to 3rd Streets; Periyar Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, North Mada Street, Thiru Nagar - 1st, 2nd  Streets; K V Kuppam, EH Road, Anjugam Nagar, Sakthi Puram, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, TNSC Board II, CMRL, Gandhi Nagar, Chinna Ernavoor, Wimco Nagar and Thiruvottiyur.
09:31 (IST)18 Nov 2020
Telangana: GHMC polls to be held on December 1

Elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will take place on December 4.

At a press conference, state election commissioner C Partha Sarathi said that the nominations would be accepted from November 18. Candidates can file their nominations before the returning officer between 11 am and 3 pm. The last date for filing nominations would be November 20. Filed nominations will be scrutinized on November 21 and the last date for withdrawal would be November 22.

Partha Sarathi said the election process to 150 divisions of the municipal corporation will be completed before December 6.

09:30 (IST)18 Nov 2020
Recoveries in TN cross 7.34 lakh

Tamil Nadu recorded 1652 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,61,568. Among these, Chennai reported 492 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,09,646.

The state recorded 18 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,513. All 18 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2314 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,34,970.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 15,085. Till date, 4,60,105 males, 3,01,430 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,11,99,077 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 62,415 samples having been sent yesterday.

09:29 (IST)18 Nov 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on northeast monsoon, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Bhupender Yadav (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

Cre-A Ramakrishnan, one of the tallest figures in the Tamil publishing industry passed away in Chennai on Tuesday morning. He was 76. Ramakrishnan was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Omandurar Government Hospital in Chennai.

In a career spanning over more than four decades, Ramakrishnan has brought out Tamil translations of various literary works in Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, etc. Ramakrishnan founded Cre-A Publications in 1974 and many works of great Tamil writers like Ashokamitran, G Nagarajan, N Muthusamy, Sa Kandasamy were published by him. Ramakrishnan was also a pioneer in introducing various technological advancements.

On a day the Telangana Election Commission announced elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on December 1, BJP leaders and cadres in the state said they have been galvanised with the appointment of BJP national secretary Bhupendra Yadav — who played a key role in tilting the Bihar polls in favour of BJP — as in-charge of the GHMC elections.

The BJP, which is expecting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda to campaign in Hyderabad, is chalking out a high-voltage campaign against the TRS-AIMIM alliance while the TRS sought to catch the BJP off guard and has advanced the GHMC elections.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus November 16, 17 Highlights

