Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN COVID-19 toll crosses 11,500; GHMC polls on Dec 1

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1652 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,61,568. Among these, Chennai reported 492 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,09,646.
The state recorded 18 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,513. All 18 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2314 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,34,970.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 15,085. Till date, 4,60,105 males, 3,01,430 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state. According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,11,99,077 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 62,415 samples having been sent yesterday.
Elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will take place on December 4.
At a press conference, state election commissioner C Partha Sarathi said that the nominations would be accepted from November 18. Candidates can file their nominations before the returning officer between 11 am and 3 pm. The last date for filing nominations would be November 20. Filed nominations will be scrutinized on November 21 and the last date for withdrawal would be November 22.
The Lady Shri Ram College Staff Council has passed a resolution expressing regret that members of the college administration are being “targeted” over the suicide of second-year student Aishwarya Reddy earlier this month.
“The Staff Council regrets the fact that those people in college responsible for the implementation of policy, arrived at through deliberative processes, and in consonance with DU guidelines, are being unjustly and personally targeted. The LSR community including the Principal work together and all decisions are made following due process and with the involvement of all members,” stated a resolution passed by the council after meetings held last week.
This comes after members of the student community accused the college administration of apathy towards the difficulties faced by students with limited resources due to the shift to online learning.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm today to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Partha Sarathi said the election process to 150 divisions of the municipal corporation will be completed before December 6.
