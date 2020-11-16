Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: Parts of Tamil Nadu to receive rainfall today

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Citizens in Chennai woke up to cloudy skies as parts of the city received moderate to heavy showers early Monday morning.
Parts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam had received heavy rainfall on Sunday night.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam are expected to receive heavy showers today. A few districts are also expected to receive thunderstorms.
The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 272 fever clinics in Chennai on Sunday. A total of 5889 people attended the clinics, with swabs collected from 156 people who were identified with ILI symptoms, while others were provided with medication for minor ailments.
The most number of camps were held in Teynampet (Zone 9) where 52 camps were set up, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four camps.
