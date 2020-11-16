Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: Parts of Tamil Nadu to receive rainfall today

Pedestrians cross a road in Chennai as the city receives rainfall. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Citizens in Chennai woke up to cloudy skies as parts of the city received moderate to heavy showers early Monday morning.

Parts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam had received heavy rainfall on Sunday night.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam are expected to receive heavy showers today. A few districts are also expected to receive thunderstorms.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal.