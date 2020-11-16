scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 16, 2020
Top news
Live now

Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: Parts of Tamil Nadu to receive rainfall today

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: According to the IMD, parts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam are expected to receive heavy showers today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: November 16, 2020 9:37:56 am
Chennai rain, rain in Chennai, Chennai rainfallPedestrians cross a road in Chennai as the city receives rainfall. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Citizens in Chennai woke up to cloudy skies as parts of the city received moderate to heavy showers early Monday morning.

Parts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam had received heavy rainfall on Sunday night.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam are expected to receive heavy showers today. A few districts are also expected to receive thunderstorms.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on northeast monsoon, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:37 (IST)16 Nov 2020
272 fever clinics conducted in Chennai Sunday

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 272 fever clinics in Chennai on Sunday. A total of 5889 people attended the clinics, with swabs collected from 156 people who were identified with ILI symptoms, while others were provided with medication for minor ailments.

The most number of camps were held in Teynampet (Zone 9) where 52 camps were set up, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four camps.

09:34 (IST)16 Nov 2020
Parts of Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rainfall today

Citizens in Chennai woke up to cloudy skies as parts of the city received moderate to heavy showers early Monday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam are expected to receive heavy showers today. A few districts are also expected to receive thunderstorms.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal.

09:33 (IST)16 Nov 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on northeast monsoon, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

The Tamil Nadu government Friday ordered an inquiry against Anna University Vice-Chancellor M K Surappa following complaints of financial irregularities, and malpractices in semester examinations and re-evaluation.

Anna University.

The probe is to be headed by retired high court judge Justice P Kalaiyarasan and will be carried out under provisions of Anna University Act, 1978. The V-C confirmed that he had received a letter from the government in this regard. “These are beyond my imagination. No comments,” he said.

READ | Tamil Nadu govt orders inquiry against Anna University V-C over ‘irregularities’

According to the government order, the “allegations are serious in nature” and the report should be ready within three months. The probe, the order said, will include functioning of the university, temporary appointments and recruitments made in academic and administrative sides and the revenue earned during Surappa’s tenure.

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus November 13, 14 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd