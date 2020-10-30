Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases continue to decline in TN; Tally now over 7.19 lakh

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2652 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,19,403. Among these, Chennai reported 756 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,98,487.
Tamil Nadu recorded 35 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,053. Thirty two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 4087 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,83,464.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 24,886. Till date, 4,34,215 males, 2,85,156 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 98,08,087 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 75,224 samples having been sent yesterday.
The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) released the diploma rank Thursday. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can view their rank at tnauonline.in.
The list includes the names, registration number, aggregate marks, category and ranks of the candidates. The shortlisted candidates will now be called for the online counselling. Any student who decides to discontinue an undergraduate course will not be eligible for admission again to any undergraduate programme of this university.
Shortlisted candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable counselling fee online. Certificate or document verification will be done after the counselling.
As many as 101 personnel and officers from the Andhra Pradesh Police force and 44 personnel from the Telangana police force have succumbed to the coronavirus infection so far, as per data collated by the Indian Police Foundation (IPF), a Delhi-based multidisciplinary think tank.
In total, the death toll among the police forces in states is the country is 900. The highest number of deaths have been reported from Maharashtra Police (283) followed by Andhra Pradesh Police (101).
The IPF had recently written to state police authorities across the country, pressing for regular health check-ups and pointing out the urgent need to address the high prevalence of various comorbidities among the personnel.
A total of 183 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 91 arrivals and 92 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
