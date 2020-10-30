Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases continue to decline in TN; Tally now over 7.19 lakh

Till date, 4,34,215 males, 2,85,156 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh/Representational

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2652 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,19,403. Among these, Chennai reported 756 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,98,487.

Tamil Nadu recorded 35 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,053. Thirty two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 4087 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,83,464.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 24,886. Till date, 4,34,215 males, 2,85,156 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 98,08,087 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 75,224 samples having been sent yesterday.