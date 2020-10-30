scorecardresearch
Friday, October 30, 2020
Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases continue to decline in TN; Tally now over 7.19 lakh

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 24,886.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: October 30, 2020 9:58:22 am
Rapid testing, COVID-19 Test, Coronavirus Test, COVID-19 TestingTill date, 4,34,215 males, 2,85,156 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh/Representational

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2652 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,19,403. Among these, Chennai reported 756 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,98,487.

Tamil Nadu recorded 35 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,053. Thirty two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 4087 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,83,464.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 24,886. Till date, 4,34,215 males, 2,85,156 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 98,08,087 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 75,224 samples having been sent yesterday.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 5 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:58 (IST)30 Oct 2020
TNAU diploma rank list released

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) released the diploma rank Thursday. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can view their rank at tnauonline.in.

The list includes the names, registration number, aggregate marks, category and ranks of the candidates. The shortlisted candidates will now be called for the online counselling. Any student who decides to discontinue an undergraduate course will not be eligible for admission again to any undergraduate programme of this university.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable counselling fee online. Certificate or document verification will be done after the counselling.

09:57 (IST)30 Oct 2020
101 police personnel in Andhra Pradesh and 44 in Telangana succumbed to Covid-19: Indian Police Foundation

As many as 101 personnel and officers from the Andhra Pradesh Police force and 44 personnel from the Telangana police force have succumbed to the coronavirus infection so far, as per data collated by the Indian Police Foundation (IPF), a Delhi-based multidisciplinary think tank.

In total, the death toll among the police forces in states is the country is 900. The highest number of deaths have been reported from Maharashtra Police (283) followed by Andhra Pradesh Police (101).

The IPF had recently written to state police authorities across the country, pressing for regular health check-ups and pointing out the urgent need to address the high prevalence of various comorbidities among the personnel.

09:49 (IST)30 Oct 2020
183 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 183 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 91 arrivals and 92 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:32 (IST)30 Oct 2020
TN records 2652 fresh cases, 35 deaths

09:32 (IST)30 Oct 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Northeast monsoon and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

After a letter purportedly written by Rajinikanth hinting at his political exit was “leaked” to the media, the actor Thursday dismissed it as fake, but added that its contents on his health, which puts him at increased risk from Covid-19, was accurate.

The letter was addressed to senior leaders of the actor’s fan association—expected to form the backbone of his long-delayed political party. It talks about the actor’s concern over his health if he launches campaigns amid a pandemic ahead of the May 2021 state elections.

READ | Rajini says ‘leaked’ letter on his political exit is fake

Rajini, however, tweeted: “A letter appearing to be my statement is being shared virally on social media and in the press. Everyone knows that it is not my statement.” “However, some references made in the letter about my health and my doctor’s advice to me were true. I will make an announcement regarding my political stand to the people regarding this at the right time after due consultation with members of Rajini Makkal Mandram,” he wrote.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu TN Board 11th, 12th supplementary result 2020 released

Followed by a month-long delay in the Governor giving assent to a Bill passed by the Assembly to provide 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students in MBBS admissions, the Tamil Nadu government Thursday chose to take an executive route to implement the legislation and issued an order.

READ | Tamil Nadu govt takes executive route to bring MBBS quota for govt school students

After there was a delay in clearing the Bill, unanimously passed by the Assembly in September, the ruling AIADMK and the main opposition DMK had been urging Governor Banwarilal Purohit for an immediate decision.

