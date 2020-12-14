Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: As cases decline in TN, active cases now at 10,115

A health worker collects a swab from a resident in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1195 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 7,98,888. Among these, Chennai reported 340 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,19,861. The state recorded 12 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,895. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1276 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,76,878.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,115. Till date, 4,82,711 males, 3,16,143 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,29,56,605 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 69,143 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 231 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 164 are private facilities.