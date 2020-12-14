Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: As cases decline in TN, active cases now at 10,115
Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Till date, 4,82,711 males, 3,16,143 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu.
Chennai, Hyderabad
December 14, 2020
A health worker collects a swab from a resident in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K
Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1195 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 7,98,888. Among these, Chennai reported 340 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,19,861. The state recorded 12 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,895. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1276 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,76,878.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,115. Till date, 4,82,711 males, 3,16,143 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,29,56,605 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 69,143 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 231 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 164 are private facilities.
Three upper caste youths have been arrested in Tamil Nadu for allegedly forcing five minor Dalit boys to clean up their excreta from ground. The incident took place near Sirukudal village in Perambalur district on Friday. According to reports, the boys, aged 10-15 years, had gone to relieve themselves in an open ground. On seeing them, the accused allegedly asked them to remove their excreta from the ground and carry them in gunny bags that the upper caste youths handed over to them.
The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed advocate Jasti Naga Bhushan as Additional Advocate General of the state. An order to this effect was issued by the state law department on December 9. Bhushan is the son of former Supreme Court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar.
For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 331 fever clinics in Chennai on Sunday. A total of 7573 people attended the clinics, with swabs collected from 126 people who were identified with ILI symptoms, while others were provided with medication for minor ailments.
The most number of camps were held in Teynampet (Zone 9) where 43 camps were set up, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with five camps.
MNM chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spell out the rationale behind constructing a new Parliament building for about Rs 1,000 crore “when half of India is hungry due to coronavirus pandemic triggered loss of livelihoods”.
Seeking to liken the proposed construction of the new edifice to the centuries old Great Wall of China, he claimed that ‘thousands of people perished’ during its construction, but the dragon nation rulers said the wall was to ‘guard’ the people.
Villagers stumbled upon “ancient gold” during the renovation of a temple near Kancheepuram and it was seized by authorities and deposited with the government treasury on Sunday despite locals protesting against the action, officials said.
During renovation of the Lord Shiva temple off Uthiramerur taken up by the villagers themselves, “gold items” said to be weighing over half a kg were found beneath the steps leading to the sanctum sanctorum a few days ago. On receiving information, officials reached the temple and wanted the gold to be handedover to the government.
While devotees and local people declined to part with it as they wanted to place the gold again at the very same spot after completion of renovation, authorities were firm on taking it, the officials said. After talks failed, officials deployed adequate number of police personnel at the village and amid people’s protests, they seized the find, packed it in a box and sealed it before taking it away.
A total of 222 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 112 arrivals and 102 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
