Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases continue to decline in TN, active cases now at 12,542

The state discharged 2010 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,45,848. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1655 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 7,69,995. Among these, Chennai reported 489 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,12,014.

The state recorded 19 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,605. Eighteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2010 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,45,848.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 12,542. Till date, 4,65,209 males, 3,04,753 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,12,55,058 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 70,139 samples having been sent yesterday.