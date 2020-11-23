Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases continue to decline in TN, active cases now at 12,542
Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,12,55,058 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date.
By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: November 23, 2020 9:38:20 am
The state discharged 2010 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,45,848. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna
Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1655 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 7,69,995. Among these, Chennai reported 489 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,12,014.
The state recorded 19 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,605. Eighteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2010 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,45,848.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 12,542. Till date, 4,65,209 males, 3,04,753 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,12,55,058 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 70,139 samples having been sent yesterday.
Live Blog
Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File)
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday laid foundation stone for projects worth Rs 67,378 crore on the first day of his two-day visit to Chennai, with the venue of his key official event also witnessing the first official announcement that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is set to continue for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. The visit comes days after signs of fissures in the alliance over the BJP’s Vel Yatra.
During the event at Kalaivanar Arangam on Saturday, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam told the audience that the alliance with BJP will continue in the Assembly polls. CM Palaniswami asserted the alliance will win more seats in the 2021 polls. Shah praised the AIADMK government for their performance in tackling the pandemic and said the recovery rate of Tamil Nadu was better than other states.
For 19-Year-old Aishwarya Reddy, the future glittered with possibilities — her civil service dreams, a scholarship to her name, and trips with friends to Old Delhi and the Taj Mahal. Yet, there was a looming spectre, of financial distress, that she feared would snuff out all else.
In her final note, she wrote, “I am a burden for my family. My education is a burden. If I can’t study, I can’t live.” Her family says she had been stressed about a notice from college asking her to vacate her hostel room, and her family not being able to afford a laptop for her to attend online classes.
For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours.
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A G Perarivalan overcame a major hurdle in his legal fight for remission of his sentence on Friday, with the Centre telling the Supreme Court that the CBI has nothing to do with his petition and that it was an issue between the petitioner and the office of the Tamil Nadu Governor.
Saying that the Governor can “take a call on the issue whether remission is to be granted or not”, the Centre said, “In so far as relief is concerned in the present matter, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has no role.”
Read more
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday laid foundation stone for projects worth Rs 67,378 crore on the first day of his two-day visit to Chennai, with the venue of his key official event also witnessing the first official announcement that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is set to continue for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. The visit comes days after signs of fissures in the alliance over the BJP’s Vel Yatra.
During an event at Kalaivanar Arangam, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam told the audience that the alliance with BJP will continue in the Assembly polls. CM Palaniswami asserted the alliance will win more seats in the 2021 polls.
Shah praised the AIADMK government for their performance in tackling the pandemic and said the recovery rate of Tamil Nadu was better than other states.
Read more
Tamil Nadu recorded 1655 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 7,69,995. Among these, Chennai reported 489 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,12,014.
The state recorded 19 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,605. Eighteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2010 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,45,848.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 12,542. Till date, 4,65,209 males, 3,04,753 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,12,55,058 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 70,139 samples having been sent yesterday.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on northeast monsoon, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.