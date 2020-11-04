scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: Parts of Chennai receive moderate to heavy showers in the morning

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 31 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,214. Twenty nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: November 4, 2020 9:47:13 am
Chennai Rains, Tamil Nadu Rains, Chennai Rainfall, Tamil Nadu Rainfall, Rain in ChennaiParts of Chennai received moderate showers in the morning. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Parts of Chennai received moderate to heavy showers early Wednesday morning, after days of a dry spell in the city following the first showers of the northeast monsoon last week.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 2435 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,31,942. Among these, Chennai reported 669 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,01,848.

Tamil Nadu recorded 31 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,214. Twenty nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2707 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,01,527.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 19,201. Till date, 4,41,809 males, 2,90,100 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,01,69,917 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 69,496 samples having been sent yesterday.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:47 (IST)04 Nov 2020
381 fever clinics conducted in Chennai Tuesday

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 381 fever clinics in Chennai on Tuesday. A total of 18,912 people attended the clinics, with swabs collected from 690 people who were identified with ILI symptoms, while others were provided with medication for minor ailments.

The most number of camps were held in Teynampet (Zone 9) where 49 camps were set up, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four camps.

09:43 (IST)04 Nov 2020
TN tally crosses 7.3 lakh with 2435 fresh cases, 31 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 2435 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,31,942. Among these, Chennai reported 669 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,01,848.

Tamil Nadu recorded 31 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,214. Twenty nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2707 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,01,527.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 19,201. Till date, 4,41,809 males, 2,90,100 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,01,69,917 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 69,496 samples having been sent yesterday.

09:40 (IST)04 Nov 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on northeast monsoon, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Hyderabad, Hyderabad floods, Hyderabad lakes, Hyderabad waterways, Why did Hyderabad flood, Indian Express Floodwater gushes through a street following heavy rains, at Falaknuma, in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

In the aftermath of heavy rains that flooded several parts of the city, exposing the inadequate capacity of the city’s stormwater drains, the state government has now set up an exclusive project wing within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to mitigate the adversities due to heavy rains in the future.

READ | Hyderabad floods: Govt sets up special wing to study city drainage system

On Monday, an order was issued regarding the establishment of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) and appointing Dr. C Vasantha, retired chief engineer of Roads and Buildings department, to head the new wing as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for a year.

Also Read | Telangana board awards grace pass marks to absentee intermediate students

Legendary violinist T N Krishnan died in Chennai on Monday evening. He was 92.

Although Krishnan was in good health, he had a “sudden uneasiness” in the evening and passed away, said Ramanathan Iyer, a Chennai-based music lover and organiser of musical events. Iyer, who was close to Krishnan’s family, said they had celebrated his birthday last month. “He was healthy. Even in the recent days, he was watching videos of rasikas and his disciples wishing him a happy birthday,” Iyer said.

READ | Chennai: Violin maestro TN Krishnan passes away at 92

Born in 1928 in Tripunithura in Kerala, Krishnan started as a child prodigy and went on to perform with legends from several generations. Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar, Alathur Brothers, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar, MD Ramanathan and Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer were among those whom Krishnan accompanied in performances.

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus November 2, 3 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd