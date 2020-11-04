Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: Parts of Chennai receive moderate to heavy showers in the morning

Parts of Chennai received moderate showers in the morning. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Parts of Chennai received moderate to heavy showers early Wednesday morning, after days of a dry spell in the city following the first showers of the northeast monsoon last week.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 2435 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,31,942. Among these, Chennai reported 669 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,01,848.

Tamil Nadu recorded 31 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,214. Twenty nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2707 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,01,527.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 19,201. Till date, 4,41,809 males, 2,90,100 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,01,69,917 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 69,496 samples having been sent yesterday.