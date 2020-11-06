Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Dip in cases in TN; COVID-19 patient in Nizamabad delivers triplets

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2348 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,36,777. Among these, Chennai reported 621 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,03,085.

Tamil Nadu recorded 28 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,272. Twenty six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2413 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,06,444.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 19,061. Till date, 4,44,793 males, 2,91,951 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,03,25,440 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 80,912 samples having been sent yesterday.

A 27-year-old woman in Telangana, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus and was allegedly turned away by a private hospital, delivered triplets at the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad. After two weeks of monitoring their health and ensuring full recovery, the hospital discharged the mother and babies Wednesday.

Hospital superintendent Dr Prathima Raj said the woman had conceived with the help of assisted reproductive technology (ART) after many attempts in the last four years of her marriage.

Nazreen was admitted into GGH on October 22 and delivered the premature triplets on the same day.