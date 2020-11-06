Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Dip in cases in TN; COVID-19 patient in Nizamabad delivers triplets

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2348 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,36,777. Among these, Chennai reported 621 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,03,085.
Tamil Nadu recorded 28 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,272. Twenty six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2413 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,06,444.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 19,061. Till date, 4,44,793 males, 2,91,951 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,03,25,440 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 80,912 samples having been sent yesterday.
A 27-year-old woman in Telangana, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus and was allegedly turned away by a private hospital, delivered triplets at the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad. After two weeks of monitoring their health and ensuring full recovery, the hospital discharged the mother and babies Wednesday.
Hospital superintendent Dr Prathima Raj said the woman had conceived with the help of assisted reproductive technology (ART) after many attempts in the last four years of her marriage.
Nazreen was admitted into GGH on October 22 and delivered the premature triplets on the same day.
On October 14, eight members of Mohammed Abdul Taher Qureshi’s family were washed away by floodwaters that surged through Hyderabad after incessant rain. Three weeks on, authorities are yet to locate three of his relatives.
Authorities located the bodies of his daughters-in-law Farzana Tabassum, Dharaksha and Humera, along with his granddaughter Amera near Falaknuma lake, while his brother Saddam Qureshi’s body was found near a water body in L B Nagar. His sons Abdul Wajeed and Abdul Wasay, along with Wajeed’s son Wahab are still missing.
“It is nearly 20 days now. I do not know the fate of my two sons and five-year-old grandson. I need some closure, otherwise I will keep dying every day,” Qureshi said on Tuesday.
The Tamil Nadu government has decided to deny the state unit of ally BJP permission to take out a state-wide ‘Vel Yatra’, Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed the Madras High Court on Thursday.
The month-long rally, visiting six abodes of Lord Muruga and modelled on the rath yatra, was scheduled to begin November 6 from Tiruttani temple, in north of Tamil Nadu, and culminate at Tiruchendur temple, in the southern part of the state. The Vel Yatra is seen as an attempt by BJP to consolidate Hindu votes in the state.
While the BJP was making big preparations for the planned rally, opposition parties had protested against it.
Nineteen-year-old Sonu Kumar Yadav, a migrant worker from Jharkhand, was found hanging in the bathroom of his rented room in Panjagutta’ Dwarakapuri colony Tuesday morning. His brothers and friends believe the youngster ended his life after suffering huge losses while betting on IPL matches.
Sonu is said to have debts amounting to thousands of rupees which he had borrowed from various people. After examining his phone, the Police found Sonu was a member of three WhatsApp groups, namely, ‘fix cricket predictions’, ‘Hyderabad Trusted Line’, and ‘Hyderabad Trusted Line sessions’ that actively organised cricket betting. Further investigations are on.
“We have information that he was into cricket betting online and lost money. The family has not raised any suspicion in his death. After postmortem examination, the body was handed over to the family Wednesday,” SI Arun Kumar said.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 382 fever clinics in Chennai on Thursday. A total of 18,850 people attended the clinics, with swabs collected from 606 people who were identified with ILI symptoms, while others were provided with medication for minor ailments.
The most number of camps were held in Teynampet (Zone 9) where 49 camps were set up, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four camps.
