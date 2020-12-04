scorecardresearch
Friday, December 04, 2020
Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: TN tally crosses 7.86 lakh; Party workers, leaders advised self-isolation following GHMC polls

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,22,64,069 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: December 4, 2020 9:34:49 am
coronavirus, coronavirus cases, chennai news, coronavirus cases in tanil nadu, coronavirus deaths in tamil nadu, tamil nadu coronavirus cases, tamil nadu corona cases, chennai corona casesFirefighters on bikes spray disinfectant in a containment zone in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1416 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,86,163. Among these, Chennai reported 382 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,16,496. The state recorded 14 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,747. Thirteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1413 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,63,428.

Follow Hyderabad GHMC Election Results 2020 Live Updates

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,988. Till date, 4,75,036 males, 3,11,093 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

Fearing a second wave of Covid-19 in Telangana after high-intensity campaigns for the recently-concluded GHMC elections, the Director of Public Health in Telangana has advised all the political leaders and cadre involved in electioneering to go under a week’s self-isolation.

“A large number of people have participated in electioneering and we have seen many people have not followed the COVID-19 protocols by not wearing a mask or not maintaining social distancing. Elections are over, and now it is time for us to take all precautions. We request that all political leaders, workers, and the general public who could have been exposed to stay in isolation for five to seven days. All those with symptoms should get tested for the virus,” said the director of public health.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:34 (IST)04 Dec 2020
After GHMC polls: Fearing Covid-19 second wave in Telangana, party workers, leaders advised a week's self-isolation

09:34 (IST)04 Dec 2020
COVID-19: Deaths continue to decline in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu recorded 1416 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,86,163. Among these, Chennai reported 382 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,16,496.

The state recorded 14 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,747. Thirteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1413 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,63,428.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,988. Till date, 4,75,036 males, 3,11,093 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,22,64,069 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 70,156 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 224 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 157 are private facilities.

09:32 (IST)04 Dec 2020
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on northeast monsoon, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Rajinikanth Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth

After several delays and half-starts, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth appeared to have firmed up plans for a political career by announcing Thursday the launch of his own party in January 2021 — the year when Assembly elections will be held in Tamil Nadu. In a brief statement on Twitter, Rajinikanth said his party would be a “non-corrupt, honest, transparent and secular party with a spiritual politics”, which will “definitely win the next elections”. The date of the launch will be announced on December 31, he said.

READ | Rajinikanth to launch party next month, names BJP face as aide

Speaking to reporters outside his residence, Rajinikanth fuelled speculation about his party's leanings by introducing Ra Arjunamurthy, former president of the BJP state unit's intellectual wing, as the chief coordinator of his fans' association. Arjunamurthy was relieved of his post in the BJP this week.

Also Read | Explained: Rajinikanth's political entry, and the road ahead

Infected with poliovirus when he was two years old, Sundar Raj, 43, never let his physical condition hamper his normal course of life. Raj, who hails from Washermanpet near Chennai, says he had a difficult childhood but that didn’t stop him from thriving for excellence. “I did my schooling and later completed under-graduation in Mathematics from Guru Nanak College in Chennai,” he says.

READ | International Disability Day: This Chennai man defied odds to earn a living

Raj said that he has become better financially after getting employed with Rapido, one of India’s largest bike-taxi services. “I was then employed at a marriage hall to take care of accounts. I worked there for a couple of years, and later assisted a tax officer. In 2019, I came to know about Rapido which had been providing employment opportunities to physically challenged people,” he said.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

