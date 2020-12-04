Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: TN tally crosses 7.86 lakh; Party workers, leaders advised self-isolation following GHMC polls

Firefighters on bikes spray disinfectant in a containment zone in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1416 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,86,163. Among these, Chennai reported 382 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,16,496. The state recorded 14 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,747. Thirteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1413 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,63,428.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,988. Till date, 4,75,036 males, 3,11,093 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

Fearing a second wave of Covid-19 in Telangana after high-intensity campaigns for the recently-concluded GHMC elections, the Director of Public Health in Telangana has advised all the political leaders and cadre involved in electioneering to go under a week’s self-isolation.

“A large number of people have participated in electioneering and we have seen many people have not followed the COVID-19 protocols by not wearing a mask or not maintaining social distancing. Elections are over, and now it is time for us to take all precautions. We request that all political leaders, workers, and the general public who could have been exposed to stay in isolation for five to seven days. All those with symptoms should get tested for the virus,” said the director of public health.