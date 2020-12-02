Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: TN has less than 11K active cases; Repolling in old Malakpet today

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1404 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,83,319. Among these, Chennai reported 380 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,15,739. The state recorded 10 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,722. The state discharged 1411 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,60,617.
In old Malakpet, casting of votes was stopped and re-polling ordered after the party symbol of a CPI candidate was incorrectly printed on the ballot paper as that of CPM. The State Election Commission, upon receiving a complaint from the candidate, ordered repolling in all 69 polling booths of Ward-26 on Wednesday. The counting of votes is scheduled for Thursday and the final results are expected to be announced by that evening.
Subsequently, the commission prohibited broadcasting and telecasting of exit polls till 6 pm Wednesday.
The Southern Railway has announced that Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Mangalore Central - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Daily Superfast Special trains between Chennai and Mangaluru will commence operations from December 8.
Train No. 02685 will leave from Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 5 pm to reach Mangalore Central at 9 am the next day. For the return journey, train no. 02686 will depart from Mangalore Central at 4.35 pm and will reach Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 8 am the next day.
Enroute, the train will have stoppages at Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podhanur, Palghat, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Tellicherry, Kannur, Payyanur, Nileshwar, Kanhangad and Kasargod. Train No. 02685 will also have a stoppage at Morappur.
The train will consist of one AC first class cum AC 2-tier coach, two AC 2-tier coaches, two AC 3-tier coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.
The high-voltage campaign ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation did not translate into votes on election day. After final scrutiny and tallying, officials announced late Tuesday night a final turnout of 46.6 per cent. In 2016, the final turnout was 45.71 per cent, while in 2009, it was 42.04 per cent.
Polling on Tuesday started slow with only 3.96 per cent of votes cast between 7 am and 9 am. It increased to 8.9 per cent by 11 am, and to 18.20 per cent at 1 pm. By 4 pm, only 22.06 lakh voters had exercised their franchise. This was only 29.76 per cent of the total voters. Till 5 pm, according to the state election commission, the total voter turnout was 36.73 per cent. With only one hour left until closing, it was feared the 2020 GHMC election would witness the lowest turnout. The SEC did not announce the final voter turnout till midnight.
Tamil Nadu recorded 1404 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,83,319. Among these, Chennai reported 380 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,15,739.
The state recorded 10 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,722. Nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1411 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,60,617.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,980. Till date, 4,73,298 males, 3,09,987 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,21,25,059 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 65,058 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 221 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 154 are private facilities.
