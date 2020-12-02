Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: TN has less than 11K active cases; Repolling in old Malakpet today

Passengers queue up to buy tickets at a suburban station in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1404 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,83,319. Among these, Chennai reported 380 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,15,739. The state recorded 10 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,722. The state discharged 1411 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,60,617.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,980. According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,21,25,059 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date.

The high-voltage campaign ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation did not translate into votes on election day. After final scrutiny and tallying, officials announced late Tuesday night a final turnout of 46.6 per cent.

In old Malakpet, casting of votes was stopped and re-polling ordered after the party symbol of a CPI candidate was incorrectly printed on the ballot paper as that of CPM. The State Election Commission, upon receiving a complaint from the candidate, ordered repolling in all 69 polling booths of Ward-26 on Wednesday. The counting of votes is scheduled for Thursday and the final results are expected to be announced by that evening.

Subsequently, the commission prohibited broadcasting and telecasting of exit polls till 6 pm Wednesday.