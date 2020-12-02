scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Chennai Hyderabad News Live Updates: TN has less than 11K active cases; Repolling in old Malakpet today

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: After final scrutiny and tallying, officials announced late Tuesday night a final turnout of 46.6 per cent during the GHMC polls.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: December 2, 2020 9:48:47 am
Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Trains, Railway StationPassengers queue up to buy tickets at a suburban station in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1404 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,83,319. Among these, Chennai reported 380 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,15,739. The state recorded 10 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,722. The state discharged 1411 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,60,617.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,980. According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,21,25,059 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date.

The high-voltage campaign ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation did not translate into votes on election day. After final scrutiny and tallying, officials announced late Tuesday night a final turnout of 46.6 per cent.

In old Malakpet, casting of votes was stopped and re-polling ordered after the party symbol of a CPI candidate was incorrectly printed on the ballot paper as that of CPM. The State Election Commission, upon receiving a complaint from the candidate, ordered repolling in all 69 polling booths of Ward-26 on Wednesday. The counting of votes is scheduled for Thursday and the final results are expected to be announced by that evening.

Subsequently, the commission prohibited broadcasting and telecasting of exit polls till 6 pm Wednesday.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on northeast monsoon, GHMC polls, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Mangalore Central - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Daily Superfast Special trains from December 8

The Southern Railway has announced that Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Mangalore Central - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Daily Superfast Special trains between Chennai and Mangaluru will commence operations from December 8.

Train No. 02685 will leave from Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 5 pm to reach Mangalore Central at 9 am the next day. For the return journey, train no. 02686 will depart from Mangalore Central at 4.35 pm and will reach Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 8 am the next day.

Enroute, the train will have stoppages at Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podhanur, Palghat, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Tellicherry, Kannur, Payyanur, Nileshwar, Kanhangad and Kasargod. Train No. 02685 will also have a stoppage at Morappur.

The train will consist of one AC first class cum AC 2-tier coach, two AC 2-tier coaches, two AC 3-tier coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.

GHMC polls: Repolling in one division, no exit polls

In old Malakpet, casting of votes was stopped and re-polling ordered after the party symbol of a CPI candidate was incorrectly printed on the ballot paper as that of CPM. The State Election Commission, upon receiving a complaint from the candidate, ordered repolling in all 69 polling booths of Ward-26 on Wednesday. The counting of votes is scheduled for Thursday and the final results are expected to be announced by that evening.

Subsequently, the commission prohibited broadcasting and telecasting of exit polls till 6 pm Wednesday.

GHMC polls: 46.6% turnout recorded on Tuesday

The high-voltage campaign ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation did not translate into votes on election day. After final scrutiny and tallying, officials announced late Tuesday night a final turnout of 46.6 per cent. In 2016, the final turnout was 45.71 per cent, while in 2009, it was 42.04 per cent.

Polling on Tuesday started slow with only 3.96 per cent of votes cast between 7 am and 9 am. It increased to 8.9 per cent by 11 am, and to 18.20 per cent at 1 pm. By 4 pm, only 22.06 lakh voters had exercised their franchise. This was only 29.76 per cent of the total voters. Till 5 pm, according to the state election commission, the total voter turnout was 36.73 per cent. With only one hour left until closing, it was feared the 2020 GHMC election would witness the lowest turnout. The SEC did not announce the final voter turnout till midnight.

TN tally crosses 7.83 lakh with 1404 fresh cases, 10 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 1404 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,83,319. Among these, Chennai reported 380 positive cases, bringing the city's total to 2,15,739.

The state recorded 10 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,722. Nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1411 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,60,617. 

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,980. Till date, 4,73,298 males, 3,09,987 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,21,25,059 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 65,058 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 221 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 154 are private facilities.

Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on northeast monsoon, GHMC polls, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

coronavirus, coronavirus testing kits, coronavirus testing kits manufacture andhra pradeesh, coronavirus latest updates, Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone, COVID-19, Indian express Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File)

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that it has decided to set up a commission to examine and suggest methodologies to conduct a caste-based survey in the state, the first such exercise after the 1950s and a long-pending demand of different political parties and community groups.

The announcement came amid protests by the PMK, an ally of the NDA and AIADMK, which has been demanding 20 per cent reservation in government jobs and education in the state for the Vanniyars – a powerful Most Backward Class (MBC) community from north Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday tagged a plea seeking action against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for charges made against Supreme Court's Justice N V Ramana as well as High Court judges with an appeal filed by the state government against a stay order by the High Court on investigation into alleged irregularities in land dealings in Amaravati.

READ | Amaravati case: Supreme Court tags plea against Jagan with Andhra govt appeal

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul also rejected a batch of petitions, which sought a CBI probe or inquiry by a retired High Court judge against Jagan in the matter.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus November 30, December 1 Highlights

