Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: TN extends lockdown till December 30 with relaxed restrictions

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1459 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 7,80,505. Among these, Chennai reported 398 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,14,976.
The state recorded nine deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,703. All nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1471 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,57,750. As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 11,052. Till date, 4,71,558 males, 3,08,913 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,19,97,385 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 67,145 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 220 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 153 are private facilities.
Targeting the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) over the recent floods in Hyderabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday promised that the BJP would develop Hyderabad into a global IT hub by providing civic infrastructure.
Appealing to voters to give BJP a chance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Shah, talking to the media, said that the TRS and AIMIM have completely failed to develop a reliable infrastructure in the city.
A total of 216 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 108 arrivals and 108 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday, Yogi Adityanath said, "If we win, we will turn Hyderabad into Bhagyanagar... Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed Bhagyanagar. I said, why not. I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh. Then why can't Hyderabad be Bhagyanagar?"
The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister joins a long list of leaders deployed by the BJP to campaign for the December 1 elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation — from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit the city on Sunday, to party president J P Nadda, Union minister Smriti Irani, and youth wing president Tejasvi Surya, who is known for his inflammatory speeches. Besides, the party has got Bhupender Yadav, party general secretary and its match-winner in Bihar, to camp in Hyderabad to oversee the election work.
Never before has a municipal election in Telangana or the erstwhile combined state of Andhra Pradesh witnessed this degree of attention. What makes it different this time is the BJP's high-pitch campaign, with the party rolling out its heaviest artillery ahead of the polls.
This is the first time that the BJP — which holds just four seats in the present municipality — has emerged as a key contender against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the GHMC election
