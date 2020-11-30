scorecardresearch
Monday, November 30, 2020
Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: TN extends lockdown till December 30 with relaxed restrictions

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The state recorded nine deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,703. All nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: November 30, 2020 9:37:51 am
COVID-19 Test, Coronavirus TestAs of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 11,052. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1459 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 7,80,505. Among these, Chennai reported 398 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,14,976.

The state recorded nine deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,703. All nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1471 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,57,750. As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 11,052. Till date, 4,71,558 males, 3,08,913 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,19,97,385 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 67,145 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 220 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 153 are private facilities.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:23 (IST)30 Nov 2020
GHMC polls: BJP will turn Hyderabad into global IT hub, says Amit Shah

Targeting the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) over the recent floods in Hyderabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday promised that the BJP would develop Hyderabad into a global IT hub by providing civic infrastructure.

Appealing to voters to give BJP a chance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Shah, talking to the media, said that the TRS and AIMIM have completely failed to develop a reliable infrastructure in the city.

09:21 (IST)30 Nov 2020
216 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 216 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 108 arrivals and 108 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:17 (IST)30 Nov 2020
Shah to Yogi, BJP deploys its big guns for high-stakes municipal polls in Hyderabad

Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday, Yogi Adityanath said, "If we win, we will turn Hyderabad into Bhagyanagar... Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed Bhagyanagar. I said, why not. I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh. Then why can't Hyderabad be Bhagyanagar?"

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister joins a long list of leaders deployed by the BJP to campaign for the December 1 elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation — from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit the city on Sunday, to party president J P Nadda, Union minister Smriti Irani, and youth wing president Tejasvi Surya, who is known for his inflammatory speeches. Besides, the party has got Bhupender Yadav, party general secretary and its match-winner in Bihar, to camp in Hyderabad to oversee the election work.

Never before has a municipal election in Telangana or the erstwhile combined state of Andhra Pradesh witnessed this degree of attention. What makes it different this time is the BJP's high-pitch campaign, with the party rolling out its heaviest artillery ahead of the polls.

This is the first time that the BJP — which holds just four seats in the present municipality — has emerged as a key contender against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the GHMC election

09:17 (IST)30 Nov 2020
COVID-19 cases continue to decline in TN as state records 1459 fresh cases

09:16 (IST)30 Nov 2020
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on northeast monsoon, GHMC polls, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay waves at supporters during a roadshow, ahead of GHMC elections in Hyderabad, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

With their lives already in dire straits due to government neglect and lack of basic needs, sixty families of the Irula community, a semi-nomadic tribe spread across three villages in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, have been dealt a further blow due to the Cyclone Nivar, which has completely washed away their settlements.

READ | Cyclone Nivar deals further blow to Irula tribals already struggling for basic needs

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

