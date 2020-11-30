Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: TN extends lockdown till December 30 with relaxed restrictions

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 11,052. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1459 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 7,80,505. Among these, Chennai reported 398 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,14,976.

The state recorded nine deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,703. All nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1471 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,57,750. As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 11,052. Till date, 4,71,558 males, 3,08,913 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,19,97,385 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 67,145 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 220 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 153 are private facilities.