Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN tally crosses 7.9 lakh; 430 patients discharged in Eluru

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh Health Minister A K Krishna Srinivas said of the 510 people who were affected, 430 had been discharged. One death has been reported so far.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: December 9, 2020 9:28:11 am
Eluru disease, eluru mysterious disease, eluru news, eluru poisoning, andhra pradesh eluru, andhra pradesh water contamination, jagan mohan reddyThe Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sent a team to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district, where 340 people have fallen sick due to an unknown disease. (AP Photo)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1236 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,92,788. Among these, Chennai reported 333 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,18,198. The state recorded 13 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,882. All 13 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1330 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,70,378.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,588. According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,26,05,289 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date.

Eluru, a town in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh with a population of over 3 lakhs, has been left shaken by a “mystery” illness that has affected over 500 people since Saturday evening. In most cases, the symptoms were the same: seizures, followed by loss of consciousness; and the recovery was quick — they were ready to be discharged within a couple of hours.

State Health Minister A K Krishna Srinivas said of the 510 people who were affected, 430 had been discharged. One death has been reported so far. Health officials suspect food or water contamination. A preliminary report by a team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has found traces of lead and nickel in some blood samples.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:28 (IST)09 Dec 2020
430 patients discharged in Eluru following treatment

Amid the Covid-19 fear, Eluru, a town in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh with a population of over 3 lakhs, has been left shaken by a “mystery” illness that has affected over 500 people since Saturday evening. In most cases, the symptoms were the same: seizures, followed by loss of consciousness; and the recovery was quick — they were ready to be discharged within a couple of hours.

State Health Minister A K Krishna Srinivas said of the 510 people who were affected, 430 had been discharged. One death has been reported so far. “I am appealing to people not to panic. The number of patients has come down; less than 40 were reported today. I know people are scared. We are trying to understand what caused it,'' he said.

Health officials suspect food or water contamination. A preliminary report by a team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has found traces of lead and nickel in some blood samples. “The seizures indicate neurological issues. The possibility of heavy metal contamination will be investigated,'' said a scientist from the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad.

09:27 (IST)09 Dec 2020
Cases on the decline in Chennai as city records 333 fresh cases on Tuesday

Tamil Nadu recorded 1236 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,92,788. Among these, Chennai reported 333 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,18,198.

The state recorded 13 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,882. All 13 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1330 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,70,378.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,588. Till date, 4,78,996 males, 3,13,758 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,26,05,289 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 64,743 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 228 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 161 are private facilities.

09:26 (IST)09 Dec 2020
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on northeast monsoon, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

A youth receiving treatment at the Eluru Government Hospital. (Source: ANI)

A preliminary report of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has found traces of heavy metals lead and nickel in at least 10 blood samples collected from patients from different places in Eluru town in West Godavari District in Andhra Pradesh. The AIIMS team conducted the blood tests after at least 550 people fell sick in Eluru town since Saturday evening due to an undiagnosed illness. The results indicate lead and nickel content in drinking water or/and milk as the possible reason behind people falling ill.

READ | Eluru mystery disease: AIIMS finds traces of lead in blood samples of affected

Following the AIIMS report, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Tuesday directed the officials to submit a detailed report on the illness, tests conducted and the treatment being offered along with the reports of tests conducted on milk and water.

Since 1986, municipal elections in Hyderabad have remained wedded to aspirations for assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Corporators rarely have a voice — within their parties and across party lines in the corporation.

READ | In Hyderabad municipal poll, critical issues got lost

Hyderabad, an urban agglomeration of 10 million population, is today staring at multiple risks — from floods to contagions to political unrest. Political opportunism and short-termism can jeopardise the entire region. Municipalising the gated communities and industrial area local authorities, reorganising the municipal units for coherent governance and meaningful local democracy and re-territorialising the region by delegating strategic authority and devolving resources to the metropolitan development authority can contain the risk and set spatial boundaries around it. This needs a revisioning of political purpose and a vote of confidence for constitutionalism.

