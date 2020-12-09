Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN tally crosses 7.9 lakh; 430 patients discharged in Eluru

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1236 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,92,788. Among these, Chennai reported 333 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,18,198. The state recorded 13 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,882. All 13 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1330 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,70,378.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,588. According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,26,05,289 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date.
Eluru, a town in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh with a population of over 3 lakhs, has been left shaken by a “mystery” illness that has affected over 500 people since Saturday evening. In most cases, the symptoms were the same: seizures, followed by loss of consciousness; and the recovery was quick — they were ready to be discharged within a couple of hours.
State Health Minister A K Krishna Srinivas said of the 510 people who were affected, 430 had been discharged. One death has been reported so far. Health officials suspect food or water contamination. A preliminary report by a team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has found traces of lead and nickel in some blood samples.
