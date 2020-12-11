scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 11, 2020
Top news
Live now

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 1.27 crore samples tested for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu till date

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,392. Till date, 4,80,467 males, 3,14,739 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: December 11, 2020 9:51:37 am
A total of 68,928 samples were tested in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1220 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,95,240. Among these, Chennai reported 313 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,18,856. The state recorded 17 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,853. Sixteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1302 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,72,995.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,392. Till date, 4,80,467 males, 3,14,739 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,27,44,479 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 68,928 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 228 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 161 are private facilities.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:51 (IST)11 Dec 2020
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work. Here are the affected areas:

  • Avadi: Sridevi Vaishnavi Nagar, Devi Nagar, Cholan Nagar, Cholambedu Main Road, Sri Nagar Colony, Thamarai Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, Srinivasan Nagar, JB Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Power Line Road (Siva Sakthi Nagar), 60 Feet Road, Thirukural Main Road, Jothi Nagar, Tholkapiyan Street, Nanul Street, Thembavani Street, MG Road, Kamaraj Salai, Sinthamani Street and Sakundhalam Street.
09:37 (IST)11 Dec 2020
COVID-19: Deaths continue to decline in Tamil Nadu as state records 17 more fatalities

Tamil Nadu recorded 1220 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,95,240. Among these, Chennai reported 313 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,18,856.

The state recorded 17 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,853. Sixteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1302 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,72,995.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,392. Till date, 4,80,467 males, 3,14,739 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,27,44,479 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 68,928 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 228 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 161 are private facilities.

09:36 (IST)11 Dec 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on northeast monsoon, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Pa Ranjith Pa Ranjith

Day after residents of Sathyavani Muthu Nagar slum in Chennai stood neck-deep in sewage water for hours to oppose an eviction drive, the protest continued on Thursday, with political parties CPI(M), Makkal Needhi Maiam and VCK, and filmmaker Pa. Ranjith speaking out in support of the slum dwellers.

READ | Chennai: As slum-dwellers oppose eviction drive, Pa. Ranjith, Kamal Haasan speak up in support

On Wednesday, when public welfare department staff, Chennai Municipal Corporation officials and the police reached the area and asked residents to move out, they refused to budge. The officials bulldozed several houses in and warned people of legal action. The residents then went on a hunger strike, entered the Cooum river, and stayed in the neck-deep water for hours, until the authorities halted the eviction drive and left. The video of close to a dozen men and women standing in the sewage water was circulated across social media.

Also Read | Explained: What do we know about the mystery illness in Eluru?

Chennai Metro Rail’s 9km stretch from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar in North Chennai is to be up and running by January 2021. The line between Washermanpet and Wimco Nagar has eight new stations namely New Washermanpet, Toll Gate, Kaladipet, Thiruvottiyur, Thiruvottiyur Theradi, Thegaraya College, Tondiarpet and Wimco Nagar. Out of this, Thegaraya college and Tondiarpet two are underground stations.

READ | Chennai Metro Rail’s stretch Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar to be ready by January 2021

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus December 9, 10 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd