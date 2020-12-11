Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 1.27 crore samples tested for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu till date

A total of 68,928 samples were tested in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1220 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,95,240. Among these, Chennai reported 313 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,18,856. The state recorded 17 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,853. Sixteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1302 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,72,995.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,392. Till date, 4,80,467 males, 3,14,739 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,27,44,479 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 68,928 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 228 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 161 are private facilities.