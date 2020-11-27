scorecardresearch
Friday, November 27, 2020
Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Active cases fall below 12,000 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Till date, 4,68,909 males, 3,07,231 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu. 

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: November 27, 2020 9:45:41 am
COVID-19 Testing, Coronavirus test, nasal swabAccording to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,18,02,567 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1464 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,76,174. Among these, Chennai reported 396 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,13,801.

The state recorded 14 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,669. Thirteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1797 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,53,332.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 11,173. Till date, 4,68,909 males, 3,07,231 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,18,02,567 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 60,964 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 219 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 152 are private facilities.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news | Also follow Cyclone Nivar live updates

09:45 (IST)27 Nov 2020
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya booked for trespass on Osmania varsity campus

BJP MP from Karnataka and the party's youth wing president Tejasvi Surya allegedly trespassed on the Osmania University (OU) campus without permission and a case was registered against him and his supporters by the police.

He removed the barricades to enter the campus to pay respects to the martyrs of the Telangana movement. The MP had alleged that he was stopped by the police. However, the city police clarified that no such incident by the police or clash with police happened on the campus and said the MP, along with his supporters, went into the campus and conducted a meeting peacefully.

09:43 (IST)27 Nov 2020
TN tally crosses 7.76 lakh with 1464 fresh cases, 14 deaths

09:43 (IST)27 Nov 2020
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the government has “definite information” that “anarchic forces” want to “manufacture riots”. (File Photo)

Amid a bitter campaign for elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Hyderabad Police Thursday warned of strict action against anyone trying to incite communal tension in the city. This came after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave a free hand to the police to act against “anti-social elements”, who are trying to derive political mileage through “conspiracies”, “false propaganda” and “provocative utterances”. The Chief Minister said the government has “definite information” that “anarchic forces” want to “manufacture riots”.

DGP M Mahender Reddy said they were watching social media posts and incendiary speeches of some political leaders and warned of action if they try to instigate communal violence. Heavy security has been deployed across the city.

The BJP Thursday released its manifesto for the GHMC polls - for which it is campaigning aggressively this time - promising, among other things, free coronavirus vaccine and tests for all, free water, free power, free tablet, PCs and high-speed WiFi for economically disadvantaged children.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

