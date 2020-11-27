Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Active cases fall below 12,000 in Tamil Nadu

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,18,02,567 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1464 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,76,174. Among these, Chennai reported 396 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,13,801.

The state recorded 14 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,669. Thirteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1797 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,53,332.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 11,173. Till date, 4,68,909 males, 3,07,231 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,18,02,567 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 60,964 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 219 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 152 are private facilities.