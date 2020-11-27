Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Active cases fall below 12,000 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1464 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 7,76,174. Among these, Chennai reported 396 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,13,801.
The state recorded 14 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 11,669. Thirteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1797 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,53,332.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 11,173. Till date, 4,68,909 males, 3,07,231 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,18,02,567 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 60,964 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 219 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 152 are private facilities.
BJP MP from Karnataka and the party's youth wing president Tejasvi Surya allegedly trespassed on the Osmania University (OU) campus without permission and a case was registered against him and his supporters by the police.
He removed the barricades to enter the campus to pay respects to the martyrs of the Telangana movement. The MP had alleged that he was stopped by the police. However, the city police clarified that no such incident by the police or clash with police happened on the campus and said the MP, along with his supporters, went into the campus and conducted a meeting peacefully.
