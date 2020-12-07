Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: TN tally crosses 7.90 lakh with 1320 fresh cases

A health worker collects a swab from a resident in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1320 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 7,90,240. Among these, Chennai reported 346 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,17,542. The state recorded 16 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,793. All 16 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1398 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,67,659.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 10,788. Till date, 4,77,473 males, 3,12,733 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,24,76,093 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 70,765 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 228 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 161 are private facilities.