Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 tests in Chennai cross 1.05 crore even as cases decline in state

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2334 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 7,43,822. Among these, Chennai reported 601 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,04,862.

Tamil Nadu recorded 20 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,344. All twenty of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2386 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,13,584.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,894. Till date, 4,49,093 males, 2,94,696 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,05,61,722 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 74,589 samples having been sent yesterday.