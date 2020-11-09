scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 09, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 tests in Chennai cross 1.05 crore even as cases decline in state

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,894.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: November 9, 2020 9:40:55 am
Coronavirus test, COVID-19 TestingTill date, 4,49,093 males, 2,94,696 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra/Representational)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2334 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 7,43,822. Among these, Chennai reported 601 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,04,862.

Tamil Nadu recorded 20 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,344. All twenty of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2386 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,13,584.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,894. Till date, 4,49,093 males, 2,94,696 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,05,61,722 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 74,589 samples having been sent yesterday.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:40 (IST)09 Nov 2020
AG sticks to stand, doesn’t give consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan

Attorney General K K Venugopal has declined a request to reconsider his decision refusing consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and his Principal Advisor Ajeya Kallam over Reddy’s letter to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde levelling various allegations against Supreme Court Justice N V Ramana and AP High Court judges.

Venugopal said, however, that it is “open to the Supreme Court to take up the matter of contempt suo motu as provided by the Contempt of Courts Act” since “the very crux of the alleged contempt lies in the contents of the letter written by” Reddy to the CJI.

The AG conveyed his decision in a letter sent Saturday to Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay who had sought the consent. “Given that the Chief Justice of India is seized of the matter, it would not be appropriate for me to grant consent and preclude the determination of the Chief Justice of India on the matter,” the AG wrote.

Read more

09:37 (IST)09 Nov 2020
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Pattabiram: Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Bharathiyar Nagar, Deendhayalan Nagar, Navajeevan Nagar, Kakkanji Nagar, Chatiram School Street, Devarajapuram, Gandhi Nagar, PG Apartment, Iyappa Nagar, VGV Nagar, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Kannapalayam, Melpakkam, Melpakkam VGN, Arunachalam Nagar and NSR Nagar.
09:33 (IST)09 Nov 2020
Deaths on the decline in TN as state reports 20 deaths on Sunday

Tamil Nadu recorded 2334 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 7,43,822. Among these, Chennai reported 601 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,04,862.

Tamil Nadu recorded 20 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,344. All twenty of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2386 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,13,584.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,894. Till date, 4,49,093 males, 2,94,696 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,05,61,722 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 74,589 samples having been sent yesterday.

09:33 (IST)09 Nov 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on northeast monsoon, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

In a brief signed suicide note, Aishwarya said she would not want to be a burden on the family while her education has become one for everyone. (Express photo by Rahul V Pisharody)

A second-year student of Lady Shri Ram College for Women died by suicide last week at her hometown in Telangana, citing financial troubles in a purported suicide note. Her father, who is a motorcycle mechanic in Ranga Reddy district, said she was an IAS aspirant but the family was unable even to buy her a second-hand laptop to pursue online classes during the pandemic.

Also Read | AG sticks to stand, doesn’t give consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan

According to local police, Aishwarya Reddy, a B.Sc. Mathematics (Honours) student, hanged herself at her home in Shadnagar on November 2. The family of the 19-year-old, who had scored 98.5 per cent in Class 12, said she left behind a note written in Telugu. “Because of me, my family is facing many financial problems. I am a burden for my family. My education is a burden. If I can’t study, I can’t live,” the note reads.

READ | Suicide by LSR student in Telangana; family says hit by lockdown, unable to fund studies

“I had to shut within a month due to the lockdown and although I reopened, business has been slow. My daughter had returned home in February after the college closed. In October, she asked if I could buy her a laptop as online classes had started and she was finding it difficult to attend them on her phone. She said even a used laptop would do. I told her to wait for a few days. She did not ask again. A few days later, she mentioned that the scholarship amount she was supposed to receive was delayed,” he said.

Also Read | Students from private schools joining state-run schools a heartening trend: Tamil Nadu Minister

An ambulance was stuck in a traffic jam in Chennai’s Poonamallee High Road for half an hour on Sunday after BJP chief L Murugan began his much-publicised Vel Yatra—a month-long political rally visiting prominent Lord Muruga temples in the state—by defying the ban imposed by the state government in view of the pandemic.

READ | Watch: BJP’s ‘Vel Yatra’ in Chennai disrupts traffic; ambulance stuck for 30 mins

Stating that it is his “constitutional right”, Murugan began the yatra this morning. “State govt is allowing other parties to take out processions and hold agitation. It’s my constitutional right,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus November 6, 7 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd