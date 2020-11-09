Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 tests in Chennai cross 1.05 crore even as cases decline in state
Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,894.
November 9, 2020
Till date, 4,49,093 males, 2,94,696 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra/Representational)
Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2334 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 7,43,822. Among these, Chennai reported 601 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,04,862.
Tamil Nadu recorded 20 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,344. All twenty of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2386 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,13,584.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,894. Till date, 4,49,093 males, 2,94,696 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,05,61,722 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 74,589 samples having been sent yesterday.
In a brief signed suicide note, Aishwarya said she would not want to be a burden on the family while her education has become one for everyone. (Express photo by Rahul V Pisharody)
A second-year student of Lady Shri Ram College for Women died by suicide last week at her hometown in Telangana, citing financial troubles in a purported suicide note. Her father, who is a motorcycle mechanic in Ranga Reddy district, said she was an IAS aspirant but the family was unable even to buy her a second-hand laptop to pursue online classes during the pandemic.
According to local police, Aishwarya Reddy, a B.Sc. Mathematics (Honours) student, hanged herself at her home in Shadnagar on November 2. The family of the 19-year-old, who had scored 98.5 per cent in Class 12, said she left behind a note written in Telugu. “Because of me, my family is facing many financial problems. I am a burden for my family. My education is a burden. If I can’t study, I can’t live,” the note reads.
“I had to shut within a month due to the lockdown and although I reopened, business has been slow. My daughter had returned home in February after the college closed. In October, she asked if I could buy her a laptop as online classes had started and she was finding it difficult to attend them on her phone. She said even a used laptop would do. I told her to wait for a few days. She did not ask again. A few days later, she mentioned that the scholarship amount she was supposed to receive was delayed,” he said.
An ambulance was stuck in a traffic jam in Chennai’s Poonamallee High Road for half an hour on Sunday after BJP chief L Murugan began his much-publicised Vel Yatra—a month-long political rally visiting prominent Lord Muruga temples in the state—by defying the ban imposed by the state government in view of the pandemic.
Stating that it is his “constitutional right”, Murugan began the yatra this morning. “State govt is allowing other parties to take out processions and hold agitation. It’s my constitutional right,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Attorney General K K Venugopal has declined a request to reconsider his decision refusing consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and his Principal Advisor Ajeya Kallam over Reddy’s letter to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde levelling various allegations against Supreme Court Justice N V Ramana and AP High Court judges.
Venugopal said, however, that it is “open to the Supreme Court to take up the matter of contempt suo motu as provided by the Contempt of Courts Act” since “the very crux of the alleged contempt lies in the contents of the letter written by” Reddy to the CJI.
The AG conveyed his decision in a letter sent Saturday to Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay who had sought the consent. “Given that the Chief Justice of India is seized of the matter, it would not be appropriate for me to grant consent and preclude the determination of the Chief Justice of India on the matter,” the AG wrote.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
