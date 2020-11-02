scorecardresearch
Monday, November 02, 2020
Bihar polls
Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 tests conducted in TN cross 1 crore mark

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Till date, 4,38,799 males, 2,88,195 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: November 2, 2020 10:13:03 am
COVID-19 Testing, Coronavirus TestAs of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 20,994. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra/Representational)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2504 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 7,27,026. Among these, Chennai reported 686 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,00,533.

Tamil Nadu recorded 30 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,152. Twenty eight of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 3644 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,94,880.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 20,994. Till date, 4,38,799 males, 2,88,195 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,00,29,222 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 73,012 samples having been sent yesterday.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

318 fever clinics conducted in Chennai Sunday

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 318 fever clinics in Chennai on Sunday. A total of 7938 people attended the clinics, with swabs collected from 441 people who were identified with ILI symptoms, while others were provided with medication for minor ailments.

The most number of camps were held in Teynampet (Zone 9) where 49 camps were set up, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four camps.

NTA NEET 2020: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana releases UG rank lists

The rank lists for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG candidates for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were released on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh’s NTR University of Health Sciences and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences from Telangana released the merit list of candidates applied from the state for medicine courses.

The cut-off for both the medical colleges remain same- general category- 147 marks, Physically Handicapped- 129 marks, OBC/ SC/ ST- 113 marks.

Read more

188 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities today

A total of 184 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 94 arrivals and 94 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

Cases continue to decline in TN

Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

reopening of cinema halls, unlock 5, cinema halls reopening state wise, october 15 cinema halls, films releasing on october 15, theatrical release new films, cinema halls india, cinema halls unlock 5, delhi cinema halls reopening, maharashtra cinema halls Theatres can be reopened with 50% capacity from November 10. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh/Representational)

The Tamil Nadu government Saturday announced more relaxations for the state, even as some of the lockdown restrictions remain in place. According to the latest government release, Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 in schools, and classes in colleges, research institutions and other educational institutions, may resume from November 16. All hostels, including schools and colleges, are allowed to function from November 16.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Classes 9-12 can come to school, cinema halls, gyms reopen

Suburban train services also can be resumed, as per the regulations insisted by the Centre.While movie theatres are allowed to reopen on November 10 upto 50% capacity, shooting, including for small screens, is also allowed, with a crew strength of 150 members.

Every evening, 14-year-old Tasnia Tasneem waits for her father to finish his day and return home early. As he returns and gets busy with family chores, Tasneem wastes no time to take away his Samsung smartphone. The device is her portal into another world, a world of mobile phone games. But the teenager is not playing them, but practicing how to create new ones and exploring what is beyond.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu minister Doraikkannu succumbs to Covid-19

She was among the batch of 26 students and 13 teachers from 13 government schools in Makthala who recently finished a two-week online course on coding organised by the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA). Following an online assessment, these students are certified as Telangana Early Coders (TEC) by the University of Texas in Dallas (UTD).

READ | In small town Telangana, an attempt to embed coding skills in students

The training programme selected one student each from classes 8 and 9 in the 13 schools along with a teacher from the school. Students learnt Scratch and Python programming languages. Apart from designing games like Apple and Bowl, Cat and Mouse, etc they learnt to develop a calculator and design different quizzes.

