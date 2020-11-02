Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 tests conducted in TN cross 1 crore mark

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 20,994. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra/Representational)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2504 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 7,27,026. Among these, Chennai reported 686 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,00,533.

Tamil Nadu recorded 30 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,152. Twenty eight of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 3644 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,94,880.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 20,994. Till date, 4,38,799 males, 2,88,195 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,00,29,222 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 73,012 samples having been sent yesterday.