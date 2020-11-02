Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 tests conducted in TN cross 1 crore mark
Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Till date, 4,38,799 males, 2,88,195 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu.
By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: November 2, 2020 10:13:03 am
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 20,994. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra/Representational)
Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2504 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 7,27,026. Among these, Chennai reported 686 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,00,533.
Tamil Nadu recorded 30 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 11,152. Twenty eight of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 3644 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,94,880.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 20,994. Till date, 4,38,799 males, 2,88,195 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,00,29,222 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 73,012 samples having been sent yesterday.
Live Blog
Theatres can be reopened with 50% capacity from November 10. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh/Representational)
The Tamil Nadu government Saturday announced more relaxations for the state, even as some of the lockdown restrictions remain in place. According to the latest government release, Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 in schools, and classes in colleges, research institutions and other educational institutions, may resume from November 16. All hostels, including schools and colleges, are allowed to function from November 16.
Suburban train services also can be resumed, as per the regulations insisted by the Centre.While movie theatres are allowed to reopen on November 10 upto 50% capacity, shooting, including for small screens, is also allowed, with a crew strength of 150 members.
Every evening, 14-year-old Tasnia Tasneem waits for her father to finish his day and return home early. As he returns and gets busy with family chores, Tasneem wastes no time to take away his Samsung smartphone. The device is her portal into another world, a world of mobile phone games. But the teenager is not playing them, but practicing how to create new ones and exploring what is beyond.
She was among the batch of 26 students and 13 teachers from 13 government schools in Makthala who recently finished a two-week online course on coding organised by the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA). Following an online assessment, these students are certified as Telangana Early Coders (TEC) by the University of Texas in Dallas (UTD).
The training programme selected one student each from classes 8 and 9 in the 13 schools along with a teacher from the school. Students learnt Scratch and Python programming languages. Apart from designing games like Apple and Bowl, Cat and Mouse, etc they learnt to develop a calculator and design different quizzes.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 318 fever clinics in Chennai on Sunday. A total of 7938 people attended the clinics, with swabs collected from 441 people who were identified with ILI symptoms, while others were provided with medication for minor ailments.
The most number of camps were held in Teynampet (Zone 9) where 49 camps were set up, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four camps.
The rank lists for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG candidates for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were released on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh’s NTR University of Health Sciences and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences from Telangana released the merit list of candidates applied from the state for medicine courses.
The cut-off for both the medical colleges remain same- general category- 147 marks, Physically Handicapped- 129 marks, OBC/ SC/ ST- 113 marks.
A total of 184 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 94 arrivals and 94 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.