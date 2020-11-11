Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Recoveries cross 7.18 lakh in TN; BJP wins Dubbaka seat

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (AP)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2146 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,48,225. Among these, Chennai reported 577 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,06,024.

Tamil Nadu recorded 25 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,387. Twenty two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2237 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,18,129.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,709. Till date, 4,51,808 males, 2,96,384 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state. According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,07,09,256 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 72,257 samples having been sent yesterday.

In a major upset for the ruling TRS in Telangana, the BJP bagged the Dubbaka Assembly constituency in a close bypoll contest. The seat fell vacant following the sudden demise of TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy last August. The TRS fielded Reddy’s wife Solipeta Sujata, while BJP fielded M Raghunandan Rao, a lawyer and party spokesperson, who unsuccessfully contested in 2014 and 2018. He won with a slender majority of 1470 votes. Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy finished third.

The victory gave the BJP its second MLA in the state, and also a shot in the arm for the newly appointed state chief and MP Bandi Sanjay. TRS leaders opined that infighting over nominating Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy’s wife as the TRS candidate may have caused the party to lose.