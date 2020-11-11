scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Bihar polls
Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Recoveries cross 7.18 lakh in TN; BJP wins Dubbaka seat

The victory gave the BJP its second MLA in the state, and also a shot in the arm for the newly appointed state chief and MP Bandi Sanjay.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: November 11, 2020 9:39:45 am
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (AP)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2146 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,48,225. Among these, Chennai reported 577 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,06,024.

Tamil Nadu recorded 25 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,387. Twenty two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2237 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,18,129.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,709. Till date, 4,51,808 males, 2,96,384 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state. According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,07,09,256 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 72,257 samples having been sent yesterday.

In a major upset for the ruling TRS in Telangana, the BJP bagged the Dubbaka Assembly constituency in a close bypoll contest. The seat fell vacant following the sudden demise of TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy last August. The TRS fielded Reddy’s wife Solipeta Sujata, while BJP fielded M Raghunandan Rao, a lawyer and party spokesperson, who unsuccessfully contested in 2014 and 2018. He won with a slender majority of 1470 votes. Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy finished third.

The victory gave the BJP its second MLA in the state, and also a shot in the arm for the newly appointed state chief and MP Bandi Sanjay. TRS leaders opined that infighting over nominating Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy’s wife as the TRS candidate may have caused the party to lose.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day.

09:39 (IST)11 Nov 2020
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas: 

  • Mathur: Vadaperumbakkam, V S Mani Nagar, Kanniamman Nagar, MRH Road, Manjambakkam, Ranga Garden, Vinayagapuram, Samuvel Nagar, Chinna Thoppu, Kandasamy Nagar, 200 Feet Ring Road, Payasambakkam and Chettimedu.
  • Thirumullaivoyal: Vellanoor Village, Karpagam Nagar, Kamalam Nagar, Thai Moogambigai Nagar, RR Nagar, Veltech Polytechnic, Mudapai Nagar and Thirupathi Nagar.
09:35 (IST)11 Nov 2020
Telangana: BJP wrests Dubbaka seat from TRS in major bypoll upset

In a major upset for the ruling TRS in Telangana, the BJP bagged the Dubbaka Assembly constituency in a close bypoll contest.

The seat fell vacant following the sudden demise of TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy last August. The TRS fielded Reddy’s wife Solipeta Sujata, while BJP fielded M Raghunandan Rao, a lawyer and party spokesperson, who unsuccessfully contested in 2014 and 2018. He won with a slender majority of 1470 votes. Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy finished third.

The victory gave the BJP its second MLA in the state, and also a shot in the arm for the newly appointed state chief and MP Bandi Sanjay. TRS leaders opined that infighting over nominating Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy’s wife as the TRS candidate may have caused the party to lose.

09:33 (IST)11 Nov 2020
TN reports 2146 fresh cases, 25 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 2146 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 7,48,225. Among these, Chennai reported 577 positive cases, bringing the city's total to 2,06,024.

Tamil Nadu recorded 25 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,387. Twenty two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 2237 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,18,129.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 18,709. Till date, 4,51,808 males, 2,96,384 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,07,09,256 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 72,257 samples having been sent yesterday.

09:33 (IST)11 Nov 2020
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on northeast monsoon, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

