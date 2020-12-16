Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Active cases in Tamil Nadu fall below 10K

A corporation official checks the temperature of a resident in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1132 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,01,161. Among these, Chennai reported 359 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,20,560. The state recorded 10 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,919. All 10 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1210 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,79,291.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 9951. Till date, 4,84,110 males, 3,17,017 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,30,86,807 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 66,213 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 232 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 165 are private facilities.