Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Active cases in Tamil Nadu fall below 10K
Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 10 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,919. All 10 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.
Updated: December 16, 2020 10:19:17 am
A corporation official checks the temperature of a resident in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K
Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1132 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 8,01,161. Among these, Chennai reported 359 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,20,560. The state recorded 10 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 11,919. All 10 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1210 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,79,291.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 9951. Till date, 4,84,110 males, 3,17,017 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,30,86,807 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 66,213 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 232 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 165 are private facilities.
Some early visitors at Marina beach on Tuesday. (Express photo)
After a gap of more than eight months, Tamil Nadu’s tourist spots, including Chennai’s iconic Marina beach, reopened to the public on Monday. The once buzzing Marina sprang back to life, with walkers and fitness enthusiasts thronging the seafront since the morning. The Chennai Corporation, following Supreme Court orders, has implemented various measures, such as setting up dustbins around the beach, deploying more sanitary workers, and cleaning up the drinking water area and the public toilets near it.
Officials, however, said they can keep the seafront “100 per cent clean” only with the public’s co-operation. Patrol vehicles and policemen mounted on horses have also been stationed. The reopening of Marina has come as a big relief for the hawkers and vendors who made their living at the beach. They say it will take at least two-three months for big crowds to return to the seashore.
Even as uncertainty induced by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic looms large over Hyderabad’s most-awaited annual extravaganza, Numaish, the organisers of the Nizam-era exhibition are hopeful of having an uninterrupted show, although a bit delayed or shortened in duration.
This year, however, the novel coronavirus continues to pose a threat to the 81st edition of Numaish. The state health department has repeatedly warned the public of a possible second wave of the viral infection, especially taking into account the dropping temperatures, festivals, and family gatherings.
For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has released the timetable for the foundation, executive and professional examinations that will be conducted in June 2021. The CS Foundation exam will be conducted on June 5, 6, and CS Executive, Professional exams from June 1 to 10. The institute reserves June 11, 12, 13 and 14 to meet any exigency, ICSI in its notification mentioned.
Also, students of CS exams who could not take exams scheduled in December can take exams in June. The last date to submit the opt-out form is January 15. The institute is providing the one time opportunity due to the pandemic.
The CS exam is scheduled from December 21 to 30. It will be held at around 262 centres as the institute has added 45 new centres to prevent overcrowding following the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. About 19 centres are in new cities and the remaining 26 centres are in cities like Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai. The candidates need to wear a face mask, carry hand sanitisers at the exam centres.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 392 fever clinics in Chennai on Tuesday. A total of 20,021 people attended the clinics, with swabs collected from 373 people who were identified with ILI symptoms, while others were provided with medication for minor ailments.
The most number of camps were held in Teynampet (Zone 9) where 45 camps were set up, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with six camps.
The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, TNUSRB today released the preliminary answer key for the recruitment exam held for the post of police constables. The answer key can be downloaded from the official website, tnusrbonline.org.
Candidates can raise an objection against the answer key till December 23. The objections will only be accepted by post. Candidates need to send their objections along with proofs supporting their claims to ‘Inspector General of Police/Member Secretary, TNUSRB, Old Commissioner office campus, Pantheon Road, Egmore, Chennai’ as per the official notification.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
After a gap of more than eight months, Tamil Nadu's tourist spots, including Chennai's iconic Marina beach, reopened to the public on Monday.
The once buzzing Marina sprang back to life, with walkers and fitness enthusiasts thronging the seafront since the morning. The Chennai Corporation, following Supreme Court orders, has implemented various measures, such as setting up dustbins around the beach, deploying more sanitary workers, and cleaning up the drinking water area and the public toilets near it. Officials, however, said they can keep the seafront "100 per cent clean" only with the public's co-operation. Patrol vehicles and policemen mounted on horses have also been stationed.
The reopening of Marina has come as a big relief for the hawkers and vendors who made their living at the beach. They say it will take at least two-three months for big crowds to return to the seashore.
A total of 220 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 110 arrivals and 110 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
