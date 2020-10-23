Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: TN tally crosses 7 lakh; Hyderabad rains leave behind 20,000 tonne of waste

With 81,259 samples tested in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu has so far has tested 92,75,108 samples. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu’s overall tally went past 7 lakh as 3,077 more persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The number of discharged patients increased to 6,55,170.

A total of 7,00,193 persons have tested positive in the state; the death toll reached 10,825 after 45 people succumbed to the virus infection on Thursday. With 81,259 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the state so far has tested 92,75,108 samples.

In Chennai, 833 cases were reported, taking the city’s total count to 1,93,299. So far, the capital city of Tamil Nadu has reported 1,78,623 discharges and 3569 deaths.

After heavy rains and flash floods in Hyderabad last week, the civic body is now tasked with the removal of over 20,000 tonne of garbage. During an ongoing special monsoon sanitation drive, sanitation workers have shifted 10,386 tonne of garbage in the last four days.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) expects the special drive to continue for another few days.

Low-lying areas across the city are most affected as residential localities witness massive heaps of waste. Of the total waste collected, around 5885 tonne have been lifted from the Charminar zone in the last four days, followed by the Khairatabad zone and LB Nagar zone.