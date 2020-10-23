scorecardresearch
Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: TN tally crosses 7 lakh; Hyderabad rains leave behind 20,000 tonne of waste

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: In Chennai, 833 cases were reported, taking the city’s total count to 1,93,299.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: October 23, 2020 9:31:59 am
COVID-19 test, telangana, coronavirusWith 81,259 samples tested in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu has so far has tested 92,75,108 samples. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 5 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

Post deluge, Hyderabad stares at 20,000 tonne of waste

After heavy rains and flash floods in Hyderabad last week, the civic body is now tasked with the removal of over 20,000 tonne of garbage. During an ongoing special monsoon sanitation drive, sanitation workers have shifted 10,386 tonne of garbage in the last four days.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) expects the special drive to continue for another few days.

According to the civic body, the special drive was taken up in the worst affected localities in LB Nagar, Charminar, Khairatabad, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Secunderabad zones, is progressing even as de-watering activities continue in several colonies.

TN records 3,077 cases, tally goes past 7 lakh

Tamil Nadu’s overall tally went past 7 lakh as 3,077 more persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The number of discharged patients increased to 6,55,170.

A total of 7,00,193 persons have tested positive in the state; the death toll reached 10,825 after 45 people succumbed to the virus infection on Thursday. With 81,259 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the state so far has tested 92,75,108 samples.

In Chennai, 833 cases were reported, taking the city’s total count to 1,93,299. So far, the capital city of Tamil Nadu has reported 1,78,623 discharges and 3569 deaths.

Apart from Chennai, Coimbatore reported 285 cases followed by Chengalpattu with 193, Thiruvallur with 170 and Tiruppur with 155. A total of 31 districts recorded less than 100 cases with Ariyalur, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi reporting less than 10 cases.

Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Tamil Nadu rains, rains and floods in Hyderabad and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Activist, Sangeetha, Transgender activist Activist Sangeetha.

Transgender activist Sangeetha (60) was found dead at her residence in Coimbatore on Wednesday. According to police, the decomposed body of Sangeetha was wrapped in a cloth and dumped inside a plastic drum.

READ | Coimbatore: Transgender activist Sangeetha found dead at her residence

Sangeetha, who resided at Sai Baba Colony on NSR Road, was the president of Coimbatore District Transgender Association. She has been an active member of many NGOs and initiated many charity events for the welfare of the economically weaker section. She had been in the catering business for more than 15 years.

Also Read | Deluge of August 2000 was the warning Hyderabad chose to ignore

Also Read | Former Telangana Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy passes away

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday assured free immunisation against coronavirus for all sections of people in the state as soon as a vaccine is made available.

READ | Palaniswami assures free COVID-19 vaccine to Tamil Nadu people

“I would like to announce that as soon as the vaccine is developed (and made available to states) all people in Tamil Nadu will be immunised and the government shall bear the cost,” he said during an official visit.

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus October 21, 22 Highlights

