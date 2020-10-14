Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Chennai tally crosses 1.8 lakh with 1164 cases, 13 deaths
Till date, a total of 12,42,797 have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of travel, and 6,771 of them have tested positive.
Updated: October 14, 2020 9:53:13 am
Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: After a total of 4,666 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu, the state’s tally reached 6,65,930. As many as 57 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 10,371. On Tuesday, Chennai recorded 1,164 cases, taking the city’s overall cases to 1,84,429. Of the fatalities, 13 persons died in Chennai.
The total number of recoveries in the state increased to 6,12,320, including today’s tally of 5,117. There are 43,239 active cases in the state.
In the last 24 hours, 85,509 samples have been tested. This took the total number of samples in the state to 84,88,503. Till date, a total of 12,42,797 have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of travel, and 6,771 of them have tested positive.
The accused have been booked under sections of the IPC, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Information Technology Act. (Representational Image)
Thoothukudi police on Tuesday arrested seven people for allegedly forcing a Dalit man to fall at the feet of a man from the OBC Thevar community following a clash between them while grazing sheep and goats.
Dalit shepherd Paulraj (60), who was forced to fall at the feet of Sivasangu (60) from the same village, lodged a police complaint on Monday. The police investigation has also found that a video, reportedly shot by members of the Thevar community and showing Paulraj purportedly falling at Sivasangu’s feet, was circulated among members of the community.
According to police, the incident took place on October 8 when Paulraj and Sivasangu were grazing their goats and sheep. One of Paulraj’s sheep ran into the herd Sivasangu was grazing and the former ran into the latter’s herd to get his sheep. This provoked Sivasangu and he allegedly attacked Paulraj. As both men fought and fell on the ground, a bystander managed to separate them and settle the matter, police told the media at a press meet Tuesday.
An ardent fan of Donald Trump from Telangana, Bussa Krishna, who worshipped the US president like a God, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday. Krishna, who has been worshipping Trump every day for the last years, was depressed ever since he learnt that the US President and his wife, Melania, contracted Covid-19 recently.
B Vivek, a cousin, told indianexpress.com that Krishna woke up in the morning as usual, had a bath and a cup of tea, and then collapsed on the ground. “He had slipped into depression after hearing about Trump contracting coronavirus. He was not eating properly. When we rushed him to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead. The cause of death is a cardiac arrest,” he said.
A total of 138 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 69 arrivals and 69 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
