Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Chennai tally crosses 1.8 lakh with 1164 cases, 13 deaths

Passengers queue up to buy tickets at a suburban station in Chennai. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: After a total of 4,666 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu, the state’s tally reached 6,65,930. As many as 57 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 10,371. On Tuesday, Chennai recorded 1,164 cases, taking the city’s overall cases to 1,84,429. Of the fatalities, 13 persons died in Chennai.

The total number of recoveries in the state increased to 6,12,320, including today’s tally of 5,117. There are 43,239 active cases in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 85,509 samples have been tested. This took the total number of samples in the state to 84,88,503. Till date, a total of 12,42,797 have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of travel, and 6,771 of them have tested positive.