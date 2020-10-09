Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Chennai toll crosses 10k with 68 more deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5088 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 6,40,943. Among these, Chennai reported 1295 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,78,108. The state recorded 68 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 10,052. 60 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 44,437. Till date, 3,87,080 males, 2,53,832 females and 31 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 80,44,447 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 87,341 samples having been sent yesterday.
The state discharged 5718 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 5,86,454.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
A total of 131 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities, with 66 arrivals and 65 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport today.
The Andhra Pradesh government is hoping to increase enrollment in government schools and reduce drop-outs by distributing school kits to students from class 1 to 10.
The kit comprises cloth to get three pairs of uniforms stitched, a pair of black shoes, two pairs of socks, text books, notebooks, a belt and a bag.
“The kit will prepare the student for the new academic year, every year. Earlier, many students would drop out of school as their parents were unable to purchase uniforms, textbooks and notebooks. This kit will help low income households a lot,” Education Minister A Suresh said.
The distribution of these kits began Thursday at Punapadu government school in Krishna district. Officials said that 42,34,322 kits would be distributed across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 650 crore before schools reopen.
