Friday, October 09, 2020
Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Chennai toll crosses 10k with 68 more deaths

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: October 9, 2020 9:49:18 am
COVID-19 Testing, Coronavirus Tests, HealthworkersA health worker gestures while on COVID-19 duty. Express Photo: Amit Mehra

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 4 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:49 (IST)09 Oct 2020
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Porur: Parts of Kundrathur Main Road, Arcot Road, B T Nagar, Rajagopalapuram, Trunk Road, R E Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Mangala Nagar, Kaviya Garden, Vigneswara Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, Madanathapuram and Mugalivakkam Main Road.
09:45 (IST)09 Oct 2020
131 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 131 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities, with 66 arrivals and 65 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport today.

09:32 (IST)09 Oct 2020
Andhra begins distributing school kits to limit drop-outs

The Andhra Pradesh government is hoping to increase enrollment in government schools and reduce drop-outs by distributing school kits to students from class 1 to 10.

The kit comprises cloth to get three pairs of uniforms stitched, a pair of black shoes, two pairs of socks, text books, notebooks, a belt and a bag.

“The kit will prepare the student for the new academic year, every year. Earlier, many students would drop out of school as their parents were unable to purchase uniforms, textbooks and notebooks. This kit will help low income households a lot,” Education Minister A Suresh said.

The distribution of these kits began Thursday at Punapadu government school in Krishna district. Officials said that 42,34,322 kits would be distributed across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 650 crore before schools reopen.

Read more

09:31 (IST)09 Oct 2020
TN records 5088 fresh cases, 68 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 5088 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 6,40,943. Among these, Chennai reported 1295 positive cases, bringing the city's total to 1,78,108.

The state recorded 68 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 10,052. 60 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 5718 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 5,86,454.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 44,437. Till date, 3,87,080 males, 2,53,832 females and 31 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 80,44,447 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 87,341 samples having been sent yesterday.

09:30 (IST)09 Oct 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

cinema halls to reopen Cinemas in Telangana have remain closed since March. (Photo: Express archive).

The Telangana government, while issuing Unlock 5 guidelines Wednesday, said it would issue separate orders regarding the date of opening of schools and coaching institutions as well as cinemas, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks and other public places. In its latest order, the government said that online or distance learning shall continue-to be the preferred mode of teaching and ‘shall be encouraged’ in colleges and Higher Education Institutions.

READ | Telangana to issue separate orders for opening of schools and cinemas

Only those Higher Education Institutions with research scholars (Ph.D.) and postgraduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory or experimental works are permitted to open from October 15.

Also Read | AIADMK declares Palaniswami as its CM candidate, rival OPS aides get into party panel

The Andhra Pradesh government is hoping to increase enrollment in government schools and reduce drop-outs by distributing school kits to students from class 1 to 10. The kit comprises cloth to get three pairs of uniforms stitched, a pair of black shoes, two pairs of socks, text books, notebooks, a belt and a bag.

READ | Andhra begins distributing school kits to limit drop-outs

“The kit will prepare the student for the new academic year, every year. Earlier, many students would drop out of school as their parents were unable to purchase uniforms, textbooks and notebooks. This kit will help low income households a lot,” Education Minister A Suresh said.

