Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Chennai toll crosses 10k with 68 more deaths

A health worker gestures while on COVID-19 duty. Express Photo: Amit Mehra

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5088 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 6,40,943. Among these, Chennai reported 1295 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,78,108. The state recorded 68 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 10,052. 60 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 44,437. Till date, 3,87,080 males, 2,53,832 females and 31 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 80,44,447 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 87,341 samples having been sent yesterday.

The state discharged 5718 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 5,86,454.