Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Recoveries in Tamil Nadu cross 6 lakh while state tally crosses 6.5 lakh

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5015 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 6,56,385. The state recorded 65 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 10,252.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 44,095. Till date, 3,96,505 males, 2,59,849 females and 31 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
The state discharged 5005 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,02,038.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 83,22,832 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 90,107 samples having been sent yesterday.
It once had a daily footfall of 50,000. Now, on good days, it sees a maximum of 10,000 people. Shutdown in May after being traced as the source of thousands of Covid-19 cases in several Tamil Nadu districts and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the Koyembedu Wholesale Market was recently reopened at two temporary sites.
A.Selvaraj, President, Puratchiyalar Ambedkar Koyembedu Valaga Vyabarigal Munnani Sangam, said many of the small-time traders have gone back to their hometowns as the government is not permitting to operate in Koyembedu. “The situation has worsened. We have been requesting the government to allow the small shops to function, but there hasn’t been any favorable response.”
An ardent fan of Donald Trump from Telangana, Bussa Krishna, who worshipped the US president like a God, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday. Krishna, who has been worshipping Trump every day for the last years, was depressed ever since he learnt that the US President and his wife, Melania, contracted Covid-19 recently.
B Vivek, a cousin, told indianexpress.com that Krishna woke up in the morning as usual, had a bath and a cup of tea, and then collapsed on the ground. “He had slipped into depression after hearing about Trump contracting coronavirus. He was not eating properly. When we rushed him to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead. The cause of death is a cardiac arrest,” he said.
Four days after the AIADMK announced Edappadi K Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate and formed an 11-member steering committee and other panels for the 2021 Assembly polls, the main opposition DMK on Sunday announced an eight-member committee to prepare the poll manifesto for the upcoming elections.
DMK treasurer T R Baalu, senior MPs A Raja, TKS Elangovan, Trichy N Siva and Kanimozhi, and the party’s deputy general secretaries Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, Anthiyur Selvaraj and professor A Ramaswamy are part of the panel, according to a statement by DMK general Secretary Duraimurgan.
While the AIADMK-led alliance, including the BJP, PMK and DMDK of Captain Vijayakanth, estimates the elections to be a tough challenge, the DMK’s poll journey is likely to be tougher if the Dravidian major wants to retain its allies — questions have emerged about the symbol used by the opposition alliance. The issue of the symbol has become a concern for alliance partners following reports that Prashanth Kishore, the DMK’s brand strategist, had told M K Stalin to retain maximum number of seats with the DMK or under DMK’s symbol during seat-sharing talks with allies.
However, with strict safety measures in place to avoid a repeat of another Covid-19 outbreak, small-time traders say they are still a long way from finding their feet. Restrictions on the entry of goods trucks and time limitations on unloading them also do not sit well with the traders. The state government passed orders allowing the goods trucks to operate only between 7 pm and 9 am. The vehicles are given only an hour to load goods.
However, with strict safety measures in place to avoid a repeat of another Covid-19 outbreak, small-time traders say they are still a long way from finding their feet. Restrictions on the entry of goods trucks and time limitations on unloading them also do not sit well with the traders. The state government passed orders allowing the goods trucks to operate only between 7 pm and 9 am. The vehicles are given only an hour to load goods.
A total of 138 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities, with 69 arrivals and 69 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
