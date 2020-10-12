Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Recoveries in Tamil Nadu cross 6 lakh while state tally crosses 6.5 lakh

Tamil Nadu has tested 80,84,587 samples till date. Express Photo: Amit Mehra

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5015 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 6,56,385. The state recorded 65 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 10,252.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 44,095. Till date, 3,96,505 males, 2,59,849 females and 31 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

The state discharged 5005 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,02,038.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 83,22,832 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 90,107 samples having been sent yesterday.