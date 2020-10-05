Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Chennai tally crosses 1.7 lakh as cases rise; Telangana case tally crosses 2 lakh

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5489 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 6,19,996. Among these, Chennai reported 1348 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,72,773.
Tamil Nadu recorded 66 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 9784. 60 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,120. Till date, 3,74,285 males, 2,45,680 females and 31 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
Telangana’s Covid-19 cumulative caseload has crossed 2 lakh mark. With 1335 new cases reported Sunday, the COVID-19 total now stands at 2,00,611.
2176 patients recovered and 8 others succumbed to the disease Sunday. The total fatalities in the state stand at 1171 as of date. The highest number of cases continue to be reported from the Greater Hyderabad region. On Sunday, 262 positive cases were reported.
The case fatality ratio stands at 0.58% and Telangana’s recovery rate is 85.93%. As many as 87092 samples have been tested per million population.
A DMK MP and NDA constituent PMK on Sunday criticised rail users in Tamil Nadu allegedly receiving train ticket confirmation SMS in Hindi, with the Parliamentarian lashing out at “Hindi imposition”.
Southern Railway however clarified that the issue was the result of a particular user selecting Hindi as the preferred language while registering in the IRCTC website. “Language is an option in e-ticketing,” a Southern Railway release said.
Earlier, DMK MP from South Chennai, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the SMS purportedly received in Hindi. “The #GovernmentofIndia despite its promises to not impose Hindi, continues to impose the language through insidious means. Stop forcing Hindi on the non-Hindi speaking states,” she said.
In a series of tweets, she tagged the Railway Ministry and urged it to take urgent steps to ensure non-Hindi speakers are also able to access the IRCTC services. “#StopHindiImposition,” she added.
A seizure of 21 kg of jewellery by the Customs officials at the domestic air cargo complex of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad Saturday is likely to open a can of worms.
Even after 24-hours of the seizure, to the surprise of the officials, nobody has approached the officials to stake claim of the seized consignment. At least a dozen jewellers, some of them said to be big players in the market, are now under the scanner, it is learnt.
Of the seized gold, as much as 18 kg was found in the form of gold jewelry. This comprises silver-coated bangles indicating the intent to conceal gold. Another 2 kg is in foreign-marked gold biscuits suspected to have been smuggled into the country. A kilogram in diamond-studded jewelry, diamonds and a Rolex wristwatch were among the seized material.
The DMK Women’s Wing led by its chief Kanimozhi will take out a candle light march towards the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Monday seeking justice for the 19-year-old Hathras woman who died after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in UP, the party said on Sunday.
DMK President M K Stalin alleged that the safety of minorities, woman and the members of SC/ST community in Uttar Pradesh was “generally a question mark.” “The media is also feeling a lack of safety. The Centre has a duty to address this and ensure the safety of all,” Stalin said in a statement in Chennai.
“The DMK Women’s Wing has proposed to take out a march to the Raj Bhavan insisting on this,” he said, adding, Kanimozhi, Lok Sabha MP, will lead the protest. The women party workers will gather to take out the candle light march seeking justice for the killing of the Hathras Dalit woman, he added.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 77,00,011 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 84,159 samples having been sent yesterday.
