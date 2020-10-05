Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Chennai tally crosses 1.7 lakh as cases rise; Telangana case tally crosses 2 lakh

An official checks the temperature of a man in Telangana.

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5489 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 6,19,996. Among these, Chennai reported 1348 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,72,773.

Tamil Nadu recorded 66 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 9784. 60 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,120. Till date, 3,74,285 males, 2,45,680 females and 31 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

Telangana’s Covid-19 cumulative caseload has crossed 2 lakh mark. With 1335 new cases reported Sunday, the COVID-19 total now stands at 2,00,611.

2176 patients recovered and 8 others succumbed to the disease Sunday. The total fatalities in the state stand at 1171 as of date. The highest number of cases continue to be reported from the Greater Hyderabad region. On Sunday, 262 positive cases were reported.

The case fatality ratio stands at 0.58% and Telangana’s recovery rate is 85.93%. As many as 87092 samples have been tested per million population.