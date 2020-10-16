Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Dip in TN COVID-19 deaths; Telangana toll rises to 50 following rains, flash floods

Floodwater gushes through a street following heavy rains, at Falaknuma, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 4410 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 6,74,802. Among these, Chennai reported 1148 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,86,667. The state recorded 49 deaths, putting the state toll at 10,472. Forty seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 41,872. Till date, 4,07,577 males, 2,67,193 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state. The state discharged 5055 patients following treatment Thursday, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,22,458.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 86,74,793 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 90,752 samples having been sent yesterday.

At least 50 people died in the torrential rains and flash floods in Telangana in the last few days, the state government said on Thursday. Eleven of the deaths were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, officials said at a review meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, an official release said.

Citing preliminary estimates, Rao said the state suffered losses to the tune of over Rs 5,000 crore in the heavy rains that led to the flooding of several low-lying areas on Wednesday with the state capital bearing the worst hit.

Watch | Woman has close shave as building comes crashing down in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, a portion of the outer boundary wall of a 17th-century fort in Telangana’s Jangaon district collapsed Thursday morning following heavy rains. A video of the collapse of the 30-feet-tall wall has gone viral online. The Quila Shapur fort, about 95 km away from Hyderabad, was built by a local leader Sarvay Papadu or Sardar Sarvay Papanna. The fort has been at the receiving end of official apathy and neglect for years, and now questions are being raised on its safety itself.