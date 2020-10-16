scorecardresearch
Bihar polls
Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Dip in TN COVID-19 deaths; Telangana toll rises to 50 following rains, flash floods

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Eleven of the deaths were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, officials said at a review meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, an official release said.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: October 16, 2020 10:09:51 am
Hyderabad rains, Hyderabad floods, Hyderabad flooding, Telangana rains, Telangana floods, Hyderabad news, city news, Indian ExpressFloodwater gushes through a street following heavy rains, at Falaknuma, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 4410 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 6,74,802. Among these, Chennai reported 1148 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,86,667. The state recorded 49 deaths, putting the state toll at 10,472. Forty seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 41,872. Till date, 4,07,577 males, 2,67,193 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state. The state discharged 5055 patients following treatment Thursday, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,22,458.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 86,74,793 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 90,752 samples having been sent yesterday.

At least 50 people died in the torrential rains and flash floods in Telangana in the last few days, the state government said on Thursday. Eleven of the deaths were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, officials said at a review meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, an official release said.

Citing preliminary estimates, Rao said the state suffered losses to the tune of over Rs 5,000 crore in the heavy rains that led to the flooding of several low-lying areas on Wednesday with the state capital bearing the worst hit.

Watch | Woman has close shave as building comes crashing down in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, a portion of the outer boundary wall of a 17th-century fort in Telangana’s Jangaon district collapsed Thursday morning following heavy rains. A video of the collapse of the 30-feet-tall wall has gone viral online. The Quila Shapur fort, about 95 km away from Hyderabad, was built by a local leader Sarvay Papadu or Sardar Sarvay Papanna. The fort has been at the receiving end of official apathy and neglect for years, and now questions are being raised on its safety itself.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 5 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:09 (IST)16 Oct 2020
Gone in a flash flood: 60-yr-old in Hyderabad mourns loss of 4 family members, 4 missing

All through Thursday, the day after extraordinarily heavy rain wreaked havoc on Hyderabad, 60-year-old Mohammed Abdul Taher Qureshi received one bad news after another — until he could no longer bear it. Four members of Taher’s immediate family are dead; another four, including his five-year-old grandson, are missing. In just one day, the world of the retired state transport corporation driver has come crashing down around him.

The first blow came at dawn, when Taher was informed that the body of his eight-year-old granddaughter Amera had been found near Falaknuma, a little over 2 km from the family’s home in Palace View Colony in Bandlaguda. Over the next few hours the bodies of his three daughters-in-law, Farzana Tabassum, Dharaksha Qureshi and Humera too, were found in the canal near Falaknuma. In the afternoon, when Amera’s body was brought before him, Taher could no longer hold himself back, and collapsed in uncontrollable sobs.

10:07 (IST)16 Oct 2020
166 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 166 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities, with 83 arrivals and 83 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:25 (IST)16 Oct 2020
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Guindy: Industrial Estate Guindy, Ambal Nagar, Pillaiyar Koil - 3rd, 4th, 5th Streets; A, B, C, D Blocks; Poomagal Street, South Phase, Mount Road, J N Salai, Pallavan Street, Kabilar Street, VOC Street, Bharathiyar Street, Dhanakoti Roja Street, Ganapathy Colony, Labour Colony, TS Mini, Balaji Nagar, Nagareddy Thottam, Parts of Ekattuthangal, Gandhi Nagar Main Road, Sardar Colony, Parts of Poonamalle Salai, Palaykaran Street, Arulayampettai, Parts of South Phase, Parts of Muthuraman Street and North Phase.
09:21 (IST)16 Oct 2020
Former MLA, AMMK leader P Vetrivel dies of Covid -19

Former Tamil Nadu MLA and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam treasurer P Vetrivel Thursday passed away due to Covid-19 at a private hospital in Chennai. Vetrivel was admitted to the hospital on October 6 and was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit on October 9. In the past few days, his health had deteriorated and he was on ventilator support. According to the hospital, Vetrivel passed away at 18:40 due to septicemia.

AMMK said party flags will fly at half-mast and all activities have been suspended for a week as a tribute to the senior leader.

09:20 (IST)16 Oct 2020
50 people died in heavy rains, flash floods in Telangana

At least 50 people died in the torrential rains and flash floods in Telangana in the last few days, the state government said on Thursday.

Eleven of the deaths were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, officials said at a review meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, an official release said.

Citing preliminary estimates, Rao said the state suffered losses to the tune of over Rs 5,000 crore in the heavy rains that led to the flooding of several low-lying areas on Wednesday with the state capital bearing the worst hit.

09:17 (IST)16 Oct 2020
Dip in COVID-19 deaths in TN as state records only 49 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 4410 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 6,74,802. Among these, Chennai reported 1148 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,86,667.

The state recorded 49 deaths, putting the state toll at 10,472. Forty seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 5055 patients following treatment Thursday, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,22,458.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 41,872. Till date, 4,07,577 males, 2,67,193 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 86,74,793 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 90,752 samples having been sent yesterday.

09:16 (IST)16 Oct 2020

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, rain and flash floods in Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

