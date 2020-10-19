Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Active cases fall below 40K in TN; Telangana to receive heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 3914 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 6,87,400. Among these, Chennai reported 1036 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,89,995. The state recorded 56 deaths, putting the state toll at 10,642. Fifty five of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 39,121. Till date, 4,15,121 males, 2,72,247 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state. The state discharged 4929 patients following treatment Sunday, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,37,637.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 89,46,566 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 90,286 samples having been sent yesterday.
Even as Hyderabad limps back to normalcy after multiple heavy spells of rainfall earlier in the week, the India Meteorological Department has sounded yet another warning for Monday and Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected at isolated places in Telangana on these days, as per the IMD’s forecast.
People of Hyderabad and surrounding areas can expect heavy rainfall starting Monday evening due to an upper air cyclonic circulation that will converge with a south-westerly flow of winds, said K Nagarathna, director in-charge of IMD in Hyderabad.
Andhra Pradesh on Sunday announced the names of chairpersons for 56 Backward Caste (BC) corporations, set up by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. With 50 per cent reservation to women, nearly 29 of the corporations are going to be led by women.
In addition to this, the state government also appointed 12 directors for each corporation, representing all the 13 districts.
According to the Backward Classes Welfare Department of AP, the state has 49.55 per cent BC population.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 316 fever clinics in Chennai on Sunday. A total of 6970 people attended the clinics, with swabs collected from 398 people who were identified with ILI symptoms, while others were provided with medication for minor ailments.
The most number of camps were held in Teynampet (Zone 9) where 49 camps were set up, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four camps.
A total of 166 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 83 arrivals and 83 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
While the state received excess rainfall of 50 per cent during the south-west monsoon, the deviation in rainfall recorded in October as of date is an excess of 430 per cent. “There was nothing abnormal about rainfall yesterday. People are afraid because water bodies are full and many have already lost their shelters to urban floods,” she said.
