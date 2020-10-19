Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Active cases fall below 40K in TN; Telangana to receive heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

A man struggles to stay afloat in gushing floodwater following heavy rains in Hyderabad, on October 14. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 3914 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 6,87,400. Among these, Chennai reported 1036 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,89,995. The state recorded 56 deaths, putting the state toll at 10,642. Fifty five of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 39,121. Till date, 4,15,121 males, 2,72,247 females and 32 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state. The state discharged 4929 patients following treatment Sunday, putting the total number of recoveries at 6,37,637.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 89,46,566 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 90,286 samples having been sent yesterday.

Even as Hyderabad limps back to normalcy after multiple heavy spells of rainfall earlier in the week, the India Meteorological Department has sounded yet another warning for Monday and Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected at isolated places in Telangana on these days, as per the IMD’s forecast.

People of Hyderabad and surrounding areas can expect heavy rainfall starting Monday evening due to an upper air cyclonic circulation that will converge with a south-westerly flow of winds, said K Nagarathna, director in-charge of IMD in Hyderabad.