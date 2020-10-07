Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: EPS named CM candidate for 2021 polls; TS EAMCET 2020 results declared

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5017 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 6,30,408. Among these, Chennai reported 1306 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,75,484.

Tamil Nadu recorded 71 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 9917. 66 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 5548 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 5,75,212.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 45,279. Till date, 3,80,629 males, 2,49,748 females and 31 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 78,63,864 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 81,128 samples having been sent yesterday.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the result for TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test commonly known as TS EAMCET. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their rank cards from eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The engineering, agriculture, and medical common entrance test was conducted on September 9, 10, 11, and 14. Meanwhile, the results for ECET had been released and a total of 24,832 candidates qualified in the exam with a pass percentage of 97.58 per cent.