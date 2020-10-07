Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: EPS named CM candidate for 2021 polls; TS EAMCET 2020 results declared

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5017 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 6,30,408. Among these, Chennai reported 1306 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,75,484.
Tamil Nadu recorded 71 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 9917. 66 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 5548 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 5,75,212.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 45,279. Till date, 3,80,629 males, 2,49,748 females and 31 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 78,63,864 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 81,128 samples having been sent yesterday.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the result for TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test commonly known as TS EAMCET. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their rank cards from eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
The engineering, agriculture, and medical common entrance test was conducted on September 9, 10, 11, and 14. Meanwhile, the results for ECET had been released and a total of 24,832 candidates qualified in the exam with a pass percentage of 97.58 per cent.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 441 fever clinics in Chennai on Tuesday. A total of 21,081 people attended the clinics, with swabs collected from 1158 people. 1158 people with ILI symptoms were identified, while others were provided with medication for minor ailments.
The most number of camps were held in Teynampet (Zone 9) where 51 camps were set up, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four camps.
The AIADMK on Wednesday named Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the CM candidate for the 2021 polls, resolving weeks of a power struggle within the party. The decision was announced by Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator O Panneerselvam in Chennai today.
Further, an 11-member steering panel has been formed, comprising Dindigul Srinivasan, Thangamani, SP Velumani, D Jayakumar, CV Shanmugam, R Kamaraj, KCT Prabhakaran, PS Manoj Pandian, PA Mohan, KA Gopalakrishnan and K Manickam.
The issue with many Indian states and cities facing the Covid-19 challenge is that most of them are not nimble enough to come up with digital tools and platforms to manage such contingencies. The ongoing pandemic is one such contingency–with social distancing, remote working, large-scale migration – that tested governance and outdated disaster preparedness systems in cities.
There are, however, some cities that seemed to have fared better. And those who had a tech partner organisation which could scale up tools and applications without wasting much time in tendering procedures and other bureaucratic hassles seemed to have weathered the storm somewhat.
2154 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Telangana and 2239 persons recovered from the disease. The cumulative caseload now stands at 2,04,748. Of them, 1,77,000 persons have recovered and 1189 have succumbed to the disease.
As many as 21,864 of the 26,551 active patients are in home isolation or institutional quarantine in the state. As much as 70 percent of the cumulative caseload is asymptomatic, according to state's medical bulletin.
Among the deceased, 61 percent are males. As much as 47 percent of the fatalities are in the age group 21 to 40 years. About 13 percent of the fatalities occurred in children upto 20 years of age.
Overall, about 45 percent of fatalities are reported to be without any comorbidities.
The center will go ahead with notifying the jurisdiction of the Godavari and Krishna river management boards as Telangana has agreed to withdraw the case it filed in the Supreme Court about sharing of waters, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Tuesday.
Shekhawat made this announcement after chairing the meeting of the 2nd Apex Council with Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
“As per the AP Reorganisation Act, the centre is empowered to notify the jurisdiction of these two boards. We discussed it with both of the states. They expressed their views. However, the Chief Minister of Telangana dissented on this issue,” Shekhawat said.
A total of 128 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 64 arrivals and 64 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Tamil Nadu recorded 5395 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state tally to 6,25,391. Among these, Chennai reported 1367 positive cases, bringing the city's total to 1,74,143.
Tamil Nadu recorded 62 deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 9846. 59 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 5572 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 5,69,664.
As of Monday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 45,881. Till date, 3,77,541 males, 2,47,819 females and 31 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 77,82,736 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 82,725 samples having been sent yesterday.
