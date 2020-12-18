Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 1174 fresh cases, 11 deaths

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,32,35,354 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date. Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1174 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,03,516. Among these, Chennai reported 342 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,21,244. The state recorded 11 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 11,942. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1214 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,81,745.

As of Wednesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 9829. Till date, 4,85,544 males, 3,17,938 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,32,35,354 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 75,532 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 233 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 166 are private facilities.