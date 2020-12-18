scorecardresearch
Friday, December 18, 2020
Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 1174 fresh cases, 11 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Wednesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 9829.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad | Updated: December 18, 2020 10:31:48 am
Rapid testing, COVID-19 TestAccording to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,32,35,354 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date. Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1174 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,03,516. Among these, Chennai reported 342 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,21,244. The state recorded 11 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 11,942. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1214 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,81,745.

As of Wednesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 9829. Till date, 4,85,544 males, 3,17,938 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,32,35,354 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 75,532 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 233 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 166 are private facilities.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day.

10:31 (IST)18 Dec 2020
Kamal Haasan can’t do good, his job is to spoil families, says Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday assailed actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan for hosting the reality show ‘Bigg Boss,’ saying the actor “can do no good for the people and his job is only to spoil good families.”

The AIADMK veteran’s criticism of Haasan comes in the backdrop of the actor invoking the legacy of the ruling party’s founder, former chief minister, the late M G Ramachandran,and the MNM chief lashing out at government over corruption.

In response to Palaniswami’s criticism, Haasan quipped he was happy the chief minister was also watching the reality show.

Pointing out that Haasan has launched a political party “post retirement,” Palaniswami asked, “what does he know (about politics).” “…..He is conducting Bigg Boss If you see those serials not only children but also good families will get spoiled.”

10:03 (IST)18 Dec 2020
233 flights to be operated between Chennai and major cities today

A total of 233 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 117 departures and 116 arrivals scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:49 (IST)18 Dec 2020
Chennai tally crosses 2.21 lakh with 342 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 1174 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 8,03,516. Among these, Chennai reported 342 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,21,244.

The state recorded 11 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 11,942. Ten of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1214 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,81,745.

As of Wednesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 9829. Till date, 4,85,544 males, 3,17,938 females and 34 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,32,35,354 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 75,532 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 233 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 67 are government and 166 are private facilities.

09:49 (IST)18 Dec 2020
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on northeast monsoon, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day.

Chennai, COVID-19, Tamil Nadu, novel coronavirus, coronavirus, Tamil Nadu coronavirus count, Coronavirus cases, Chennai corona cases, Indian Express News, Chennai News, Tamil Nadu News, Edappadi Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday assailed actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan for hosting the reality show ‘Bigg Boss,’ saying the actor “can do no good for the people and his job is only to spoil good families.”

READ | Kamal Haasan can’t do good, his job is to spoil families, says Palaniswami

The AIADMK veteran’s criticism of Haasan comes in the backdrop of the actor invoking the legacy of the ruling party’s founder, former chief minister, the late M G Ramachandran and the MNM chief lashing out at government over corruption.

