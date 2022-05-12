Tamil Nadu: Ambur to host biryani festival from May 13 to 15, entry free

The Tirupattur district administration in Tamil Nadu will hold a three-day biryani festival from May 13 to popularise the Ambur biryani, in what is considered to be a first-of-its-kind endeavour by a district administration in the state.

The ‘Ambur Biryani Thiruvizha 2022’ at the Ambur Trade Centre will dish out more than 20 varieties of biryani in over 30 stalls. The entry will be free for the public and they just need to pay for what they buy. On Friday and Saturday, the festival will be open from 5 pm to 9 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 9 pm.

“The idea behind conducting this festival is to popularise the Ambur biryani. We have seen such food festivals organised in other parts of the country; so I thought why not conduct the same here. This is the first time that a biryani festival is conducted here (Tamil Nadu) with the support of the government. People can enjoy all varieties of biryani under one roof here. We also want to get a GI (geographical indication) tag for Ambur biryani,” said district collector Amar Kushwaha.

“Respecting the sentiments of the people, as many Hindus as well reside here, we are avoiding beef and pork biryani,” Kushwaha added. Muslims are in a majority in Ambur as per the 2011 census.

“We have many sweet stalls as well. The entry is free and people just need to pay for whatever they are buying. I wanted this festival to have a wider reach because Ambur biryani is a traditionally famous Tamil Nadu food and it should be known to people across the country,” the collector said.

The collector added that from next year onwards, the district administration plans to conduct this festival on a much bigger scale over 10 days by inviting biryani makers from other districts of Tamil Nadu as well.