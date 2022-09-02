Tamil Nadu alone can’t contain drug menace, Centre should seal entry points: Minister

Tamil Nadu alone cannot wage a lone war against drug smuggling, as the substance is being smuggled into the state from Gujarat through Andhra Pradesh, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi alleged on Thursday and demanded that the Centre take steps to prevent drug smuggling into the country at entry points.

He claimed that India’s seaports, especially Mundra in Gujarat and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh have become porous for drug smuggling from countries like Afghanistan and Iran, mainly after the Indian seaports were privatised.

“No matter what steps the state government and police take, Tamil Nadu cannot stop the drug smuggling as the issue has wider ramification. Hence, the Centre should take appropriate steps to seal the entry points and ensure that the country remained drug-free,” he told reporters here.

Asked if drug peddling was halted near educational institutions in the State, the Minister said the government has initiated measures to prevent the sale of drugs aiming to protect the youngsters.

Chief Minister M K Stalin who had recently launched a drive to prevent the sale of drugs in the State would write to his counterparts in the country to prevent the smuggling of drugs in their states,” he said